Whales Dump 1.16 Trillion $PEPE as Pepe Unchained Raises $11 Million in Presale

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has raised over $11 million in presale funds, and it appears its bid to become the top Pepe token in the meme coin sector is not stopping.

The capital amassed is projected to exceed $12 million next week, fueled by strong momentum and a likely decrease in interest from holders of its predecessor, Pepe ($PEPE), who dumped over a trillion $PEPE on Wednesday.

Pepe Unchained is set to be the superior alternative to $PEPE, promising lower transaction costs and faster speeds for Pepe ownership. Its new proprietary blockchain will also serve as the launchpad for future meme coins and other tokens, leveraging the same cost-efficient transactions as $PEPU.

Investors dissatisfied with the current quirks of owning a Pepe still have an opportunity to invest early at the discounted presale price of $PEPU at $0.00938510 per token.

However, this price is slated to increase to $0.00942260 in less than 48 hours as the project successfully wraps up another funding stage.

Are Pepe Whales Ready to Hop on Board the Superior Version, Pepe Unchained?

While meme coins have recently been underperforming, $PEPE, the third-largest meme coin, seems to be facing even tougher times.

On Wednesday, large wallet holders withdrew approximately 1.16 trillion $PEPE, worth $8.96 million, according to IntoTheBlock.

Adding to the concern, there was a significant influx of $PEPE into exchanges on Wednesday and Thursday, almost matching the value that whales had offloaded at $8.64 million, according to Coinglass data.

Although this volume is minor for a $3.2 billion market cap meme coin, it could still significantly impact its price, which already shows troubling signs of declining further. Over the past three months, $PEPE has fallen by 45.91%, marking a sharp decline for a token that once led the bullish meme coin surge earlier this year.

Yet, the biggest threat to $PEPE’s future isn’t just the large whale withdrawals but the underlying cause of these withdrawals – the crypto market’s shift toward better alternatives. While Pepe will forever be etched in the world of memes, only one Pepe can satisfy the crypto market’s craving, and right now, that appears to be Pepe Unchained.

As whales backed out of $PEPE, Pepe Unchained exceeded its $11 million funding goal. Last month, a whale even invested $20 million in $PEPU.

Despite not yet being listed on a major exchange to boost its liquidity, Pepe Unchained has all the potential to unseat $PEPE for the third spot in the meme coin market.

Forget Pump.fun and SunPump, the Real Meme Coin Launchpad Is Pepe Unchained

As noted, another key reason for the growing buzz around Pepe Unchained is its upcoming Layer 2 launch, set to debut post-presale.

Currently, the spotlight in the meme coin launchpad space often falls on platforms like pump.fun and SunPump, which enable any user to create their own meme coins but come with increased risks of scams.

The Coinbase-backed Base chain, known for hosting the meme coin launchpad FOMO Bull Club, also makes a mark.

Yet, Pepe Unchained stands out by marrying memetic appeal with robust blockchain security.

Pepe Unchained leverages the iconic meme coin flavor of Pepe while constructing its own blockchain on Ethereum, creating a fully-fledged meme coin-focused launchpad.

Its Layer 2 solution has attracted notable media coverage from well-known outlets such as Finbold, which featured an article on it, and endorsements from popular crypto YouTuber ClayBro, who has over 130,000 subscribers and describes $PEPU as having 100x potential.

Don’t Be Late to the Pepe Unchained Party: The Next Target Is $12 Million

With whales abandoning $PEPE and potentially pivoting to Pepe Unchained, now is the ideal moment to join them and secure your place as a $PEPU whale, especially while the token remains at its presale price.

Additionally, there’s a chance to amplify your $PEPU holdings through staking, which currently offers an impressive 182% annual percentage yield (APY).

If you haven’t yet taken part in the $PEPU presale, head over to the Pepe Unchained website. Connect your wallet and purchase $PEPU using ETH, USDT, or BNB, with credit cards also accepted.

Pepe Unchained has undergone comprehensive audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, confirming that its smart contract is secure and free of critical issues.

For the latest updates on Pepe Unchained, join the community on X and Telegram.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.