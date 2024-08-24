Base Dawgz Raises $3M in Presale – Last Chance: Only 3 Days Left

Saturday 24 August 2024 – With over $3 million raised, Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is wrapping up its presale on August 28 at 20:00 UTC.

This cross-chain interoperable meme coin, which began its fundraising just two months ago, gained additional momentum recently from a 30.56% price surge in Base’s top meme coin, Brett, over the past five days, helping it reach its current milestone.

Base Dawgz’s presale is still underway, but with three days left, the time is running out for would-be investors to get in early on this new top meme coin on Base.

With the final price set at $0.008173 until the end of the presale, this is the lowest price investors can snag $DAWGZ before future major exchange listings potentially send it skyrocketing.

Brett’s listing drives prices up – just imagine what Base Dawgz can do

Brett has been on the rise all week, gaining 30.5% since Monday and jumping 6.5% in the past 24 hours alone, according to Coingecko.

Several factors have fueled this positive momentum. Notably, $BRETT’s listing on South Korean crypto exchange Upbit has led to a 193% increase in trading volume, reaching $66 million on Tuesday.

Additionally, Binance Futures announced on X that it will launch a USD-margined $BRETT perpetual contract, which is likely driving the continued upward trend in $BRETT’s price through the end of the week.

$BRETT is one of the standout meme coins of 2024. Its peak value in June was 160,581% above its DEX listing price, and even with the market downturn, it is still up by 83,607%.

The success of $BRETT is closely tied to the rapid growth of Base, which has experienced meteoric growth since last year. It now competes with what was once dubbed the Ethereum killer, Solana, by offering much faster and cheaper transactions.

As a result, it followed a similar trajectory as its parent chain. Plus, $BRETT is Base’s version of Pepe ($PEPE) on Ethereum – two characters in the Boy’s Club who are actually slacker roommate best friends.

Interestingly, Base’s meme coin collection is missing the crypto world’s favorite Shiba Inu mascot to match $SHIB. Oh, but wait – Base Dawgz already fills that role.

Base Dawgz: The Shiba Inu of Base

With the funds Base Dawgz has accumulated in a short time, it’s clear that the market views it as a leading contender to become the top dog-themed meme coin on Base.

While Base had $BRETT, it lacked an equivalent to $SHIB until $DAWGZ arrived. What sets $DAWGZ apart is not only its status as Base’s $SHIB but also its ability to operate beyond Base onto chains such as Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BSC, thanks to Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology.

As a result, $DAWGZ has access to more liquidity in the various chains it can operate on. Given such versatility, $DAWGZ could surpass the gains achieved by $BRETT.

For context, a $1,000 investment at $BRETT’s lowest price would have skyrocketed to a mind-blowing $836,070. Once $DAWGZ hits major DEXs or gets a similar USD-margined contract from Binance Futures, its future gains could easily outshine those of $BRETT.

$DAWGZ’s potential for a moonshot is why well-known crypto personality ClayBro on YouTube has called it a top pick for accumulation during the presale.

Join the Base Dawgz upsurge now before the presale ends

To get in on the presale while there is still time, head over to Base Dawgz’s website and connect your wallet. You can choose your preferred network from Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, or BSC.

After selecting a network, you can purchase tokens using Base (ETH, USDC), ETH (ETH/USDT), SOL, BSC (BNB/USDT), or AVAX.

Rest assured, the Base Dawgz smart contract is fully audited by Solid Proof, so security isn’t an issue.

For the latest updates and news, join Base Dawgz’s community on X and Telegram.

Again, there are about three days left to secure the Shiba Inu of Base at its discounted presale price – buy $DAWGZ now.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.