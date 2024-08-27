Top Crypto Performers Today August 27 – Floki, Klayton, Maker
As major crypto prices subside ahead of key risk events later in the week, including upcoming Nvidia earnings and US Core PCE inflation data, traders hunting for top crypto performers are scouring the altcoin markets today.
Indeed, even then, major cryptos are often declining, and some smaller altcoins are pushing higher.
That could be because of a bullish narrative/piece of news particular to one specific altcoin or a positive technical development.
Either way, while Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are down 2-5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, some coins are gaining.
Look at these top crypto performers today and assess whether they might be the best crypto to buy now.
Top Crypto Performers Today – Which Are They?
Ethereum meme coin Floki (FLOKI) is one of the only cryptos in the green on Tuesday, making it one of the top crypto performers today.
Per CoinMarketCap, FLOKI was last up just under 4%, trading at $0.000157.
FLOKI’s gains are in the wake of promising technical development.
The FLOKI price broke out of a three-month bearish trend channel and exceeded its 50DMA.
Technical analysis suggests a quick retest of July highs at $0.00021 could be on the cards.
A more than 2x rally back to yearly highs in the $0.00035 area is also very possible.
Floki could easily rank as one of the top meme coins to buy right now.
Klaytn (KLAY) and Maker (MKR) are other top crypto performers trading in the green on Tuesday.
KLAY is up 2% in 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap to above $0.17.
The crypto’s outperformance comes ahead of its merger with the Finschia blockchain to form the Kaia Chain.
MKR, meanwhile, is up 1.6% in 24 hours to around $2,150, per CoinMarketCap.
The DeFi token is undergoing a rebrand, which will be renamed “Sky.”
Its DAI stablecoin, meanwhile, will be renamed to USDS.
Better Alternative to Top Crypto Gainers Today
The above-mentioned coins might be able to post solid gains in this bull market. Perhaps they could even rally 5-10x.
Many crypto traders are looking for a bigger upside potential of as much as 100x.
One of the best ways to secure large gains like this is to get into a new crypto project before it goes viral.
One of the best ways to do this is by investing in a project’s presale.
Of course, presales are very risky. They rely on a project’s team delivering on its promises and a good dose of luck.
So traders must do their research and only invest in projects that they are confident have a high chance of success.
Analysts at Cryptonews.com keep a watchful eye on the presale market. Here are some of their top picks.
