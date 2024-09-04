Last Chance: Experts Rush to Buy New Dogecoin Competitor Before 24 Hour Deadline

Experts are rushing to secure their bags of an exciting new Dogecoin competitor, with its highly successful presale set to end in less than 24 hours.

🚨 Listen up, $DAWGZ fam 🪂



The DEX launch is set for tomorrow at 6 PM CET!



As we prepare, $DAWGZ purchases on Solana will stop when the current timer expires, but EVM purchases will remain open until the DEX launch. Once the timer runs out, a DEX countdown will appear on our… — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) September 4, 2024

The new Dogecoin competitor is a new meme coin called Base Dawgz (DAWGZ).

Base Dawgz is a base jumping Shiba Inu dog that comes embedded with exciting cross-chain swap capabilities.

Base Dawgz, issued originally on the Base blockchain, has raised a whopping more than $3.3 million in its presale so far.

We're making moves in this period!



3.2 million raised for $DAWGZ 🪂 pic.twitter.com/tw6cIdhNOP — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) August 30, 2024

But the token’s DEX launch is imminent. That means it’s the last chance for interested investors to buy DAWGZ at its upcoming listing price of $0.008582.

🚀 Base Dawgz Launch



Overview:

We’re launching on both Base & Solana chains, each with its own token contract and liquidity pool.

Here's the full breakdown:



🔹 Launch Details:

• Two token contracts: Base chain & Solana chain

• Independent liquidity pools for each chain



🔹… — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) September 4, 2024

Analysts at Cryptonews.com rank new Dogecoin competitor Base Dawgz as one of there best presales to buy now, and best new meme coins.

Here is everything you need to know about the exciting project before its launch.

Everything You Need to Know About New Dogecoin Competitor Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

DAWGZ is a base-jumping Shiba Inu that appears across the five most used blockchains (aside from Bitcoin): Base, Ethereum, BNB, Avalanche, and Solana.

The meme coin has created a stir in web3 trading circles.

Its X account has already amassed over 6,500 followers. And its Telegram has more than 11,000 subscribers.

New Dogecoin competitor DAWGZ has attracted a lot of hype in DeFi circles, given the token also offers a huge passive income.

According to the meme coin’s official website, DAWGZ token stakes are currently earning a whopping 737% APY.

Staking $DAWGZ is the best way to make some extra cash while you wait for the presale to end 🤑



If you're chasing nirvana or an active thrill-seeker, this is for you. pic.twitter.com/ggM1ibSgZd — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 22, 2024

That means token holders can 2-3x their DAWGZ bag in a few months without doing anything.

20% of the DAWGZ supply has been allocated to staking rewards, while an airdrop program will soon be announced.

Dozens of well-known crypto influencers have come out to back new Dogecoin competitor Base Dawgz in recent weeks.

Jacob Crypto Bury told his 42,300 YouTube subscribers that he thinks DAWGZ has 100x potential.

With the DEX launch fast approaching, potential investors better move quickly before the DAWGZ price explodes.

Check Out Base Dawgz Here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.