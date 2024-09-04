BTC 0.91%
Last Chance: Experts Rush to Buy New Dogecoin Competitor Before 24 Hour Deadline

DOGE Dogecoin Meme coin
Last updated:
Author
Joel Frank
Author
Joel Frank
Since graduating with a degree in economics from the University of Birmingham in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. He firmly believes that emerging crypto technology...

Last updated:
Experts Rush to Buy New Dogecoin Competitor Before 24 Hour Deadline
Experts Rush to Buy New Dogecoin Competitor Before 24 Hour Deadline / Source: TradingView

Experts are rushing to secure their bags of an exciting new Dogecoin competitor, with its highly successful presale set to end in less than 24 hours.

The new Dogecoin competitor is a new meme coin called Base Dawgz (DAWGZ).

Base Dawgz is a base jumping Shiba Inu dog that comes embedded with exciting cross-chain swap capabilities.

Base Dawgz, issued originally on the Base blockchain, has raised a whopping more than $3.3 million in its presale so far.

But the token’s DEX launch is imminent. That means it’s the last chance for interested investors to buy DAWGZ at its upcoming listing price of $0.008582.

Analysts at Cryptonews.com rank new Dogecoin competitor Base Dawgz as one of there best presales to buy now, and best new meme coins.

Here is everything you need to know about the exciting project before its launch.

Everything You Need to Know About New Dogecoin Competitor Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

DAWGZ is a base-jumping Shiba Inu that appears across the five most used blockchains (aside from Bitcoin): Base, Ethereum, BNB, Avalanche, and Solana.

The meme coin has created a stir in web3 trading circles.

Its X account has already amassed over 6,500 followers. And its Telegram has more than 11,000 subscribers.

New Dogecoin competitor DAWGZ has attracted a lot of hype in DeFi circles, given the token also offers a huge passive income.

According to the meme coin’s official website, DAWGZ token stakes are currently earning a whopping 737% APY.

That means token holders can 2-3x their DAWGZ bag in a few months without doing anything.

20% of the DAWGZ supply has been allocated to staking rewards, while an airdrop program will soon be announced.

Dozens of well-known crypto influencers have come out to back new Dogecoin competitor Base Dawgz in recent weeks.

Jacob Crypto Bury told his 42,300 YouTube subscribers that he thinks DAWGZ has 100x potential.

With the DEX launch fast approaching, potential investors better move quickly before the DAWGZ price explodes.

Check Out Base Dawgz Here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
