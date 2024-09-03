Dogecoin Community Flocks to Exciting “11 Cent” ICO with Eyes on 1,000% Gains

As Dogecoin (DOGE) struggles below $0.10, its community members are beginning to flock to an exciting new “11 cent” ICO as they eye the possibility of booking 1,000% gains.

Dogecoin has been stuck in a bearish trend going all the way back to late March.

Since topping out at around $0.23, its price has declined by a whopping 57% to its current level of around $0.0977.

Bulls will be hoping that the arrival of Fed rate cuts later this month will catalyze the start of a new meme coin craze.

If you think https://t.co/2HjpYtPWZz is dead and meme coin era is about to finish, you are damn wrong.



We are just starting parabolic bull market.



Printer is not even started.



Soon, fed will cut rate, aggresively due to political reasons.



This is the alpha. — sluuurper.eth (@sluuurper) September 3, 2024

They will be hoping that Dogecoin can eventually 10x to hit new record highs at $1.0 within the next few years as broader crypto markets rise.

But that is anything but certain. Dogecoin’s already colossal market cap of currently over $20 billion limits the scope for further growth.

Investors looking to book 1,000% or greater gains would do better to look toward newer, smaller altcoins.

One such exciting new “11 cent” ICO called Mega Dice looks very promising and is a potential future leader in the fast-growing GambleFi sector.

Here’s why this 11-cent token could be the best presale to buy now.

11 Cent Presale Mega Dice (DICE) Is a Gem – Can It Deliver 1,000% Gains?

GambleFi is a relatively new sector in crypto that has experienced exponential growth in recent years.

“11 cent” ICO Mega Dice is an already well-established crypto casino with over 10,000 monthly users and $50 million in monthly wagers.

However, the crypto casino is working furiously to expand its utility and Web3 integration via an exciting new token launch — the new DICE GambleFi token.

DICE holders can enjoy cashback benefits on their wagers, access limited edition NFTs, and benefit from passive income through staking and a generous refer-to-earn program.

The project also offers a $750,000 airdrop to early presale investors.

The $DICE Season 3 Airdrop is LIVE – Claim Your Share of a $750,000 Prize Pool! 💰



Ready to get in on the action?



Wager $15,000 or more between August 14 and October 2, 2024, and you’ll be eligible for a share of the massive $750,000 airdrop! 😍 With a maximum payout of $37,500… pic.twitter.com/ZiOeKxlCln — Mega Dice Casino (@megadice) August 14, 2024

DICE tokens are currently available at a price of $0.116065, and close to $1.8 million has already been raised.

Amid the GambleFi sector’s strong growth prospects, investors looking to add exposure are increasingly turning to Mega Dice.

And that includes some big names in the crypto influencer space.

Popular analyst Michael Wrubel explains in the video below why he is optimistic about MEGA in 2024.

Crypto June is another backer of the token, claiming it has the potential to top Rollbit.

Analysts at Cryptonews.com, meanwhile, rank it as one of their best presales to buy this September.

With its strong user base and expanding features, 11 cent ICO DICE offers investors a compelling opportunity to profit from the fast-growing GambleFi sector.

10x or 1,000% gains are certainly a possibility. Interested investors better move quickly before the presale ends.

#DICE presale has raised $1.7 MILLION! 🚀🚀



This milestone brings us closer to revolutionizing GameFi. Remember 👇



Current tier price: $0.105266

Buy $DICE now: https://t.co/Pk6R16oOKk



Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of the #1 GameFi project on SOLANA! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NrMJN1mrX0 — Mega Dice Casino (@megadice) August 13, 2024

