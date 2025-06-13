XRP Price Prediction: Nasdaq Firm Eyes $500M XRP Reserve – Is Institutional Adoption Back?

Trident's $500 million XRP strategic reserve follows similar announcements from Webus and VivoPower in recent weeks.

The XRP price has fallen by 4% in the past 24 hours, with the altcoin’s dive to $2.15 coming as the crypto market as a whole declines by 5% today.

Prices have fallen across the board in response to Israel’s overnight strikes against various targets in Iran, with XRP retaining a 1% gain in a week, but now down by 17% in a month.

However, the fourth-biggest token in the market boasts a 340% increase in the past year, and yesterday it welcomed the news that the Nasdaq-listed Trident will build an XRP reserve worth $500 million.

This follows similar announcements in recent weeks from several others firms, and when taken with XRP’s strong fundamentals, it supports a hugely positive long-term XRP price prediction.

Listed on the Nasdaq and based in Singapore, Trident is a digital transformation and Web3 company that yesterday announced it will raise up to $500 million to accumulate XRP.

It plans to raise these funds via “a mix of equity issuance, strategic placements, and structured financing instruments,” with the company aiming to begin rolling out the reserve from the second half of this year.

“Through this initiative, Trident aims to demonstrate how public companies can thoughtfully and responsibly participate in the ongoing development of decentralized finance,” said CEO and founder Soon Huat Lim.

Trident Digital Holdings (SG) plans to raise $500 million to establish a corporate #XRP Treasury. They will raise capital through equity issuance, strategic placements, & and structured financing. initial rollout of the XRP Treasury is planned for the second half of 2025 pic.twitter.com/m3bkt05rzS — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) June 12, 2025

If it does raise the full $500 million, this would make its XRP reserve the biggest to date, after Webus announced a $300 million XRP reserve last week and VivoPower announced its own, worth $121 million, last month.

Such announcements haven’t been enough to deflect the pressures exerted on the market by tensions in the Middle East, or ongoing uncertainty with regards to tariffs.

However, the growing number of reserves set up XRP very nicely for strong gains when the market recovers.

If we look at its chart today, we see that it may be close to making a big move, given that its resistance (red) and support (green) levels have formed a bullish pennant.

XRP’s relative strength index (purple) has also been subdued more or less continuously since February, which would imply that a more bullish period is coming for the token.

Source: TradingView

And we have actually seen evidence of growing accumulation and exchange withdrawals in the past few days, with traders potentially gearing up for the activation of the recently announced reserves.

So once Trident begins buying up XRP, the XRP price could potentially hit $3 in August, before closing the year at around $4.

