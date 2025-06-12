$151M XRP Withdrawn From Binance in 24 Hours — Are Whales Accumulating?

The abrupt surge in withdrawals follows just $23 million recorded the previous day, pointing to a deliberate shift in strategy among XRP holders.

Key Takeaways: Over $151M in XRP exited Binance on June 11, signaling major whale activity.

Large outflows with stable prices suggest silent accumulation by experienced traders.

VivoPower’s XRP-focused treasury and Flare partnership hint at growing institutional interest.

More than $151 million worth of XRP left Binance on June 11, marking one of the largest single-day outflows in recent memory, according to on-chain data from CryptoQuant.

Large-scale withdrawals from exchanges often signal investor confidence.

Are Whales Accumulating XRP?

When tokens are removed from trading platforms, they are typically transferred to private storage, suggesting the owners are in no hurry to sell. In this case, the scale and speed of the exit stand out — a more than sixfold jump within 24 hours.

The motivation behind the move remains unclear, but such behavior is frequently seen ahead of expected price movements.

Interestingly, despite the size of the withdrawal, XRP’s market price remained steady, hovering around $2.31.

That stability in the face of major outflows hints at silent accumulation — a phase where seasoned traders position themselves without moving the market.

These on-chain patterns are a useful lens for interpreting investor behavior, especially for newer market participants.

While a spike in outflows doesn’t guarantee a price rally, it often reflects the sentiment of more experienced players. In contrast, rising exchange inflows typically signal selling pressure.

The XRP shift may also reflect broader developments. On June 11, VivoPower, a publicly listed firm, announced a partnership with the Flare blockchain to generate yield from its XRP holdings.

The move could indicate that institutional players are looking for ways to leverage their crypto assets without liquidating them.

In May, VivoPower also invested $121 million in XRP as a strategic reserve, making it the first company in the world with an XRP-focused treasury.

Ripple to Bridge to Ethereum

In another major development, XRP Ledger is preparing to roll out an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain in Q2, marking a major step toward Ethereum compatibility.

The development was confirmed by Ripple CTO David Schwartz at the Apex 2025 event in Singapore, with blockchain firm Peersyst helping lead the effort.

🌉 The XRP Ledger is preparing to roll out an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain in Q2, marking a step toward Ethereum compatibility. #XRP #ETHhttps://t.co/n5TPPNZUC6 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 11, 2025

The EVM sidechain is designed to combine the XRP Ledger’s low-cost, high-speed settlement layer with Ethereum’s robust smart contract capabilities.

Built using the evmOS software stack, the sidechain is currently live on testnet, with a mainnet launch expected later this quarter after further validator onboarding.

Unlike Ethereum-native blockchains, the XRP Ledger does not currently support the EVM environment that powers most decentralized applications.

In May, the XRP Ledger expanded its stablecoin offerings with the launch of two new region-specific assets, including EURØP, a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin from Schuman Financial, and USDB, a dollar-pegged token issued by Brazil’s Braza Group.