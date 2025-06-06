BTC $105,134.45 1.59%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Chinese Company Files to Buy $300M XRP – $100 XRP Incoming?

Price Prediction Ripple XRP
Webus has announced plans to accumulate $300 million in XRP, which it will reserve as a reserve and for cross-border purposes.
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Chinese Company Files to Buy $300M XRP – $100 XRP Incoming?

The XRP price has dipped to $2.14 as tensions between Donald Trump and Elon Musk spill into the public eye, sending a chill through crypto markets and sparking fresh uncertainty around investor sentiment.

XRP is now down by 2% in a week and by 12% in a fortnight, although the altcoin does hold on to a 300% increase in the last 12 months.

This is a very healthy gain, and things may soon get even better for XRP in the medium- and long-term, with Chinese firm Webus officially filing with the SEC yesterday to establish a digital asset reserve.

Previous releases from the company have revealed that this reserve will accumulate $300 million in XRP, something which, in addition to Ripple’s increasingly strong fundamentals, provides for a very strong long-term XRP price prediction.

XRP Price Prediction: Chinese Company Files to Buy $300M XRP – $100 XRP Incoming?

Webus is an AI-focused transportation company, yet in the past few weeks it has pivoted towards crypto, announcing at the end of May that it would be exploring the use of XRP as a strategic reserve and as a means of facilitating cross-border payments.

Some crypto traders are now suggesting that Webus could be the first of many international firms to turn to XRP as a reserve asset and a means of cross-border payment.

If this prediction is in any way accurate, it could be massive for the XRP price going forward.

But today, the market hasn’t really responded to such a possibility, instead reacted negatively to yesterday’s spat between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

As we can see from XRP’s chart, the altcoin remains very much on a downwards curve, with its indicators suggesting that we may feel more pain over the weekend.

After being hugely elevated since November, it now looks as though the coin’s 30-day average (orange) will soon drop below the 200-day (green).

XRP price chart.
Source: TradingView

This would amount to a death cross, signalling further losses as XRP retreats from medium-term highs.

However, as we’ve written before, XRP had struggled so much prior to November of last year that the 30-day – and the XRP price – may not fall that much.

Indeed, the coin’s relative strength index (purple) tells a different story, in that it has been below 50 more or less continuously since February.

As such, XRP may actually still be in an oversold position, implying that a rebound could come soon.

It could reach $2.50 by the end of this month, before hitting $3 shortly after.

Diversification with New High-Potential Altcoins

Yet it’s possible that XRP will need the Ripple-SEC to arrive at a final settlement before it can really take off, in which case, many traders may prefer to invest in alternatives.

For those looking for quicker, market-beating gains, one possible strategy is to invest in presales, since these can result in rallies once the corresponding tokens list for the first time.

One of the newest and most interesting presale coins is Snorter (SNORT), a Solana- and Ethereum-based token that launched its ICO a couple of weeks ago.

Despite being very new, it has now raised in excess of $400,000, while its official X account has already amassed over 10,000 followers.

This is an encouraging sign for the future, with investors excited about Snorter because of its plans to launch an advanced trading bot.

As a trading bot, Snorter will be able to make sniping trades, swooping in on coins just as they’re about to take off.

It will also come with various other features, including limit orders, atomic swaps (with MEV protection), copy trading, and rugpull and honeypot warnings.

And because traders will need SNORT to pay for Snorter’s features, the coin could attract some serious demand.

Investors can join its sale at the Snorter website, where it currently costs $0.0943.

This will rise again tomorrow, so anyone wanting to lock in the lowest possible price – and biggest possible gains – should act quickly.

Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
