XRP Price Prediction: Chinese Company Files to Buy $300M XRP – $100 XRP Incoming?

Webus has announced plans to accumulate $300 million in XRP, which it will reserve as a reserve and for cross-border purposes.

The XRP price has dipped to $2.14 as tensions between Donald Trump and Elon Musk spill into the public eye, sending a chill through crypto markets and sparking fresh uncertainty around investor sentiment.

XRP is now down by 2% in a week and by 12% in a fortnight, although the altcoin does hold on to a 300% increase in the last 12 months.

This is a very healthy gain, and things may soon get even better for XRP in the medium- and long-term, with Chinese firm Webus officially filing with the SEC yesterday to establish a digital asset reserve.

Previous releases from the company have revealed that this reserve will accumulate $300 million in XRP, something which, in addition to Ripple’s increasingly strong fundamentals, provides for a very strong long-term XRP price prediction.

Webus is an AI-focused transportation company, yet in the past few weeks it has pivoted towards crypto, announcing at the end of May that it would be exploring the use of XRP as a strategic reserve and as a means of facilitating cross-border payments.

The $300M XRP Treasury Play: Why Webus International May Have Just Triggered a Corporate Liquidity Revolution



A little-known Chinese AI mobility company just filed with the SEC to build a $300M XRP treasury.



It’s not just bold — it could be the start of a global on-chain… pic.twitter.com/t9CYkwN75u — Pumpius (@pumpius) June 4, 2025

Some crypto traders are now suggesting that Webus could be the first of many international firms to turn to XRP as a reserve asset and a means of cross-border payment.

If this prediction is in any way accurate, it could be massive for the XRP price going forward.

But today, the market hasn’t really responded to such a possibility, instead reacted negatively to yesterday’s spat between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

As we can see from XRP’s chart, the altcoin remains very much on a downwards curve, with its indicators suggesting that we may feel more pain over the weekend.

After being hugely elevated since November, it now looks as though the coin’s 30-day average (orange) will soon drop below the 200-day (green).

Source: TradingView

This would amount to a death cross, signalling further losses as XRP retreats from medium-term highs.

However, as we’ve written before, XRP had struggled so much prior to November of last year that the 30-day – and the XRP price – may not fall that much.

Indeed, the coin’s relative strength index (purple) tells a different story, in that it has been below 50 more or less continuously since February.

As such, XRP may actually still be in an oversold position, implying that a rebound could come soon.

It could reach $2.50 by the end of this month, before hitting $3 shortly after.

