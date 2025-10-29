XRP Price Prediction: Analysts Point to Critical Fibonacci Zone As XRP Stalls Around $2.60 – Is a Crash or a Moonshot Next?

XRP hovers near $2.60 in a critical Fibonacci zone as analysts debate whether a pullback to $2.50 or a breakout above $2.65 comes next.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP price prediction shows that the Ripple token is at a critical Fibonacci zone after completing an impulsive wave that peaked around $2.66, followed by a corrective pullback.

Market participants are now bracing for either a crash back to the demand zone around $2.50 or a moonshot above the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $2.6552.

Market data shows that XRP has been oscillating within a demand zone between approximately $2.56 and $2.61, which represents the 38.2% to 100% Fibonacci retracement levels

Analysts also point to a forming ascending trendline projecting toward $2.63-$2.65, suggesting bullish momentum is building, which can pave the way for a potential breakout.

Western Union Chooses Solana Over XRP

However, a recent announcement that Western Union, the world’s largest money transfer business, has chosen Solana over XRP as its payment settlement blockchain has cast doubt on the adoption of Ripple’s long-marketed use case.

Western Union spent years testing Ripple’s technology, even running pilots with XRP for cross-border payments dating back to 2015.

After a decade of experimenting, Western Union CEO Devin McGranahan said yesterday that they looked at everything, “speed, cost, reliability, and one chain came out on top: Solana.”

"For 175 years, we've been connecting people, moving $150 billion a year. Digital assets is the next evolution.



We looked at alternatives, and came to the conclusion that Solana was the right choice."



– Devin McGranahan, CEO, Western Union pic.twitter.com/8ni2b47ktk — Solana (@solana) October 28, 2025

If one of the world’s oldest payment networks (over 170 years old) is going blockchain-native and Ripple, which has always tagged itself as the blockchain for institutions, is missing out on this crucial spot, it’s worth causing XRP holders to rethink their loyalty.

The TD (Tom DeMark) Sequential, which has been remarkably accurate at spotting XRP trend reversals over the past three months, is now flashing a sell signal.

The TD Sequential has been remarkably accurate at spotting $XRP trend reversals over the past three months.



It now flashes a sell signal! pic.twitter.com/rZqKU12cAF — Ali (@ali_charts) October 29, 2025

XRP price prediction: Ascending Channel Eyes 12% Rally to $3.32

However, the XRP/USD 4-hour chart reveals a clear ascending channel marked by black trendlines, with XRP riding this bullish structure consistently since the sharp recovery from the October 11th capitulation bottom near $2.15.

The recent price action displays a rising wedge pattern near the upper boundary of the ascending channel, which typically suggests weakening momentum despite the continued upward bias.

Source: TradingView

The RSI indicator at 60.39 confirms this, showing the price in neutral-to-bullish territory but not yet overbought, leaving room for further upside if buying pressure intensifies.

If XRP can flip resistance into support, it could revisit the $3.3245 mark, representing a potential 12.27% gain from current levels.

