XRP Price Prediction: Fibonacci Retracement Points to $3.60 Rally, Is XRP About to Explode?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Same scenario, different cycle, and XRP might be gearing up to explode again. The crypto market is choppy right now and slowly drifting lower. XRP briefly dipped below 2.00 during the last crash before bouncing back.

Many investors believe what XRP is experiencing now mirrors what happened in 2024, right before it went vertical.

Institutional Interest Rises with Evernorth XRPN

More than 11 companies are gearing up to add XRP to their treasuries, totaling over $2 billion. The move is being led by Ripple’s recent Evernorth announcement.

SBI, Japan’s biggest banking group, just confirmed its Evernorth XRP investment, followed by GUMI with around $17 million worth.

One by one, companies are jumping in, and XRP is quickly shaping up to be a global reserve asset in the making.

XRP is holding around $2.40, already up about 10% from Friday’s low. Looking at the weekly chart with the Fibonacci tool, price just bounced off the 0.618 level, which is a major zone buyers usually defend hard.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

With all the growing institutional interest around XRP, that bounce off the 0.618 line suggests the pullback might be done, and buyers are stepping back in with momentum. If this move keeps building, the next upside target could be the cycle high near $3.60.

It is not just one indicator flashing bullish either. The weekly chart still shows higher highs and higher lows, even with XRP’s wild swings. On top of that, price has tested the flash crash zone twice and bounced strongly both times, making another dip down there pretty unlikely.

