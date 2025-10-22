BTC $108,443.39 -3.28%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Fibonacci Retracement Points to $3.60 Rally, Is XRP About to Explode?

Cryptocurrency Ripple XRP
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Same scenario, different cycle, and XRP might be gearing up to explode again. The crypto market is choppy right now and slowly drifting lower. XRP briefly dipped below 2.00 during the last crash before bouncing back.

Many investors believe what XRP is experiencing now mirrors what happened in 2024, right before it went vertical.

Institutional Interest Rises with Evernorth XRPN

More than 11 companies are gearing up to add XRP to their treasuries, totaling over $2 billion. The move is being led by Ripple’s recent Evernorth announcement.

SBI, Japan’s biggest banking group, just confirmed its Evernorth XRP investment, followed by GUMI with around $17 million worth.

One by one, companies are jumping in, and XRP is quickly shaping up to be a global reserve asset in the making.

XRP Price Prediction: Fibonacci Retracement Points to $3.60 Rally, Is XRP About to Explode?

XRP is holding around $2.40, already up about 10% from Friday’s low. Looking at the weekly chart with the Fibonacci tool, price just bounced off the 0.618 level, which is a major zone buyers usually defend hard.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

With all the growing institutional interest around XRP, that bounce off the 0.618 line suggests the pullback might be done, and buyers are stepping back in with momentum. If this move keeps building, the next upside target could be the cycle high near $3.60.

It is not just one indicator flashing bullish either. The weekly chart still shows higher highs and higher lows, even with XRP’s wild swings. On top of that, price has tested the flash crash zone twice and bounced strongly both times, making another dip down there pretty unlikely.

MAXI DOGE: The Next Big Memecoin of This Cycle?

As institutional money continues flowing into XRP and the market prepares for its next major move, attention is shifting toward the next big rotation. That rotation could easily find its way into MAXI DOGE, the memecoin that is quickly becoming the top contender of this cycle.

MAXI DOGE brings back the original meme coin energy with smarter tokenomics and real utility. Holders can currently earn up to 82% APY through staking rewards, one of the highest yields available in any active community project.

Momentum is building fast. The MAXI DOGE presale has already raised over 3.7 million dollars, showing strong demand from both retail traders and early whales positioning for the next wave.

When capital moves beyond blue-chip tokens like XRP, it naturally seeks out projects that blend culture, liquidity, and hype. MAXI DOGE sits perfectly in that sweet spot, ready to capture attention and volume as the market heats up.

MAXI DOGE is more than just a meme. It is a movement built for speed, backed by community power, and positioned to lead the next memecoin wave.

Visit the Official Website Here
XRP

Crypto Regulation News
Stablecoin Bill Divides Lawmakers as Senator Warren Warns of Trump-Linked Conflicts of Interest
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-22 16:16:21
Blockchain News
Coinbase CEO ‘Eager’ To Get Market Structure Bill Done Ahead Of Senate Roundtable
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-10-22 15:59:40
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
