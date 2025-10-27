Bullish Crypto to Buy Today, October 27 – Pi, XRP, Virtuals

Altcoin traders are hoping this week's FOMC meeting will lead to a delayed Uptober. Here's the most bullish crypto ahead of Upvember!

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Though initially bullish, early October’s so-called “Uptober” rally in the crypto market proved short-lived. Prices reversed sharply just days later after President Trump announced a sweeping 100% tariff on Chinese imports.

Now all eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s next FOMC meeting this week, where traders will be expecting proof that the US central bank is switching to more dovish economic policies. Despite the recent downturn, many analysts regard the dip as a natural phase of consolidation meant to flush out excess leverage and weaker hands before the mother of all bull runs.

Here are three highly bullish altcoins that could go to the moon if and when the next crypto bull run takes off.

Pi Network ($PI): Could the Bullish Mobile Crypto Mining Pioneer Hit $1 Before 2026?

Pi Network reshaped the digital currency landscape by introducing a “tap-to-mine” system that allows users to earn tokens directly from their mobile devices, with no costly mining rigs or significant energy consumption required.

Currently, Pi’s RSI sits a 55, which is above neutral and indicates some buying momentum that raised the price of the token 12% in the last 24 hours as it shows the first sign of a potentially rapid recovery.

A falling wedge pattern identified earlier in 2025 signals the potential for a breakout before year-end. Should bullish sentiment return, Pi could climb to $1 by Christmas, quadrupling from its current price of around $0.24 and reaching its highest level in seven months.

The Pi development team continues to push toward version 23, a milestone update expected to pave the way for the long-awaited mainnet debut. If this rollout catalyzes user adoption, the token could aim for $2.50 during the next market uptrend.

With its user-friendly interface, dedicated Layer 1 blockchain, and rapidly expanding community, Pi Network stands poised to capture significant momentum as mainstream crypto usage accelerates globally.

Ripple (XRP): Positioned to Lead Global Payments in 2025

Ripple’s native asset, XRP ($XRP), powers a fast, low-cost payment system designed as a next-generation alternative to traditional networks such as SWIFT.

With strategic partnerships including the UN Capital Development Fund and major U.S. financial institutions, XRP has solidified its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, currently exceeding $158 billion.

The introduction of Ripple’s own stablecoin, RLUSD, underscores its intention to claim a sizable share of the expanding stablecoin industry.

Over the past year, XRP has skyrocketed 415%, peaking at $3.65 in mid-July, a level unseen in seven years, while Bitcoin climbed just 70% over the same span. Currently, with a relative strength index (RSI) near 54 and having now converged back with it 30-day moving average, XRP has locked in recent gains ahead of the next breakout.

Chart analysis reveals two bullish flag formations over the summer, implying further room for upside if ETF approvals land soon. Passage of comprehensive U.S. crypto legislation could further propel XRP toward the $5–$10 zone.

Virtuals Protocol: Democratizing AI Ownership

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is redefining what it means to own artificial intelligence. Built on blockchain, the project enables anyone to create and invest in autonomous AI agents, digital beings that can think, act, and earn across games, social platforms, and virtual worlds.

Each AI agent has its own “Agent Token,” paired with VIRTUAL as the base asset. Holders of VIRTUAL can stake tokens to support new agents, share in their economic output, and take part in shaping the protocol’s governance. As agents generate revenue, a portion cycles back into buy-backs and burns of VIRTUAL, driving scarcity and long-term value for holders.

In this ecosystem, your digital counterpart doesn’t just represent you; it can work, earn, and grow alongside you, presenting a rare opportunity to invest in the next frontier of AI-powered digital economies.

In the last 24 hours, Virtuals rose 12%, keeping in step with Pi as the smart money rotates into smaller-cap altcoins ahead of the next gold rush. Virtuals is currently oversold with an RSI of 72, so some short-term depreciation may happen as traders collect recent profits, but this will consolidate Virtuals’ position.

Snorter ($SNORT): A Meme Coin with Real Utility and a Promising Presale

Snorter ($SNORT) is a new presale that has just wrapped up, netting over $5 million in the course of five months. It’s both a meme coin and a trading bot, in an offering that combines entertainment value with genuine trading utility.

Developed on Solana with cross-chain functionality, Snorter links directly with Telegram to deliver real-time trading data and insights within chat groups.

CLAIM IS LIVE. $SNORT is active.



Trading Bots are the future of crypto.



Here is everything you need to know about the claim:



Eth CA: 0x21F5B2BAcb67C94Aa0982cE7428f7d1B3c9cEB53



Sol CA: 5eEJpwFtBJTn7n9f6ryWmHjkPUQQghHt4YjvtMSjEEwjhttps://t.co/c8iKGAXZEb pic.twitter.com/6GhoEXpM76 — Snorter (@SnorterToken) October 27, 2025

Charging just a 0.85% trading fee, Snorter positions itself as a strong challenger to established bots such as BonkBot, Maestro, and Trojan. Its features include front-running-resistant swaps, copy trading,

Token holders can lock in staking rewards up to 96% APY, though this rate will gradually decline as the staking pool expands. Now that it has been listed, YouTube influencer Borch Crypto says it has 100x upside potential, while InsideBitcoins called it one of the year’s best trading projects.

Whether you’re a meme coin enthusiast or a newcomer to crypto, Snorter delivers serious utility in a fun, accessible package for the fast-paced world of crypto.

