After a harsh dip from August highs at 124K, to under 107K, Bitcoin finally reclaimed 110K. However, the market still looks weak, and this support level might be lost at any moment. With the odds of a September rate cut at 96%, there is a lot of uncertainty going around. However, Google AI Gemini holds firm on the market’s long-term potential and predicts a bullish outcome.

Ethereum recently reached a new ATH at $4,950, showing it’s still the altcoin leader. That breakout lifted ETH-based coins like Pepe and the whole alt scene before cooling off later. Sentiment is still leaning bullish with the most crypto-friendly regulatory backdrop yet, and Gemini’s prediction lines up with that vibe.

XRP (Ripple): Google’s Gemini AI Predicts Explosive Gains, $4.00 as Conservative Target

Some of Gemini’s predictions might sound wild, but they make sense when you look at XRP’s year. 2025 has been its breakout run, beating the SEC, breaking past a dollar, and climbing 400%. Gemini predicts that momentum and says the rally is still alive, with another leg coming.

XRP adoption is stronger than ever. The XRP Mastercard recently launched, putting it straight into the trillion-dollar credit card game. An October ETF also looks likely, and Bloomberg has raised the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval this year to 85%. Such a move could draw heavy institutional inflows and serve as a major catalyst for price gains.

Adoption keeps rolling as B3 Network, a layer-3 chain originally built on Base, announced a partnership with XRP Commons to bring game development and launches to XRPL, an initiative to help developers deliver real-world utility to the Ripple ecosystem.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

The long-term targets for XRP remain bullish. While September is usually tough for crypto, upcoming rate cuts could shift the trend. XRP may push past $5, but traders should stay cautious of volatility.

The daily chart shows strong support zones that could make a bounce after months of consolidation. Clearing the $3.60 resistance would open the door to new highs, with $2.50 and $2.30 as key supports that have acted as reversal zones before.

XRP has a clear long-term path toward $10, but it first needs to break past $3.60, the same level that recently rejected it before dipping back under $3.

Solana Set to Outperform Ethereum Through Year-End

Solana’s been trading in a range for a while after its huge 2024 rally. Still, the chain keeps building and remains one of the top revenue generators, pulling in $5M over the last 30 days.

Solana is gearing up for the biggest upgrade in its history. Alpenglow, approved with over 98% support, is set to cut transaction finality to just 150ms. This upgrade paves the way for real-time AI services on Solana, powering everything from DeFi agents to on-chain LLM calls.

Solana’s liquid staking ecosystem is also growing fast, with SOL staked in LSTs hitting a new all-time high of 57M SOL, about 13.65% of the total 418M SOL staked on the network.

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Solana’s price is trying to break out of that long descending trendline and is holding above $200, flipping old resistance into support.

There is a $177 level as the first major support and a $126 level, but it’s very unlikely. On the upside, that blue supply zone around $250–$285 is the big test. Clear that, and momentum opens the door toward $350 and eventually the $400 target you marked.

The RSI is near 46, leaving plenty of room for upside, while the MACD is flat but ready to cross if bulls keep pressure. Overall, the structure shows strength: if Solana can stay above $200 and chew through that supply zone, the setup favors a long-term breakout run toward $400.

Pepe And Maxi Doge The Prime Players For Memecoins

Recent price action shows good resilience, with the community steadily buying dips and major on-chain wallets accumulating heavily, setting a bullish tone for the rest of the year. Despite that, last week, PEPE’s price and volume dropped by 15%.

Source: PEPEUSD / TradingView

Pepe’s price chart sits right in a key support zone. Price is hugging the ascending trendline while still trapped under that descending resistance.

Supports are clear at 830 and deeper at 600, while the big resistance sits up near 1900–2500.

The RSI is sitting low around 38, showing bears in control but leaving space for a bounce. The MACD is flat, not flashing momentum yet. Still, Gemini and analysts predict bullish price action, pointing to Pepe’s tendency to bounce whenever Ethereum outperforms.

