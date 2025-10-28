Gemini AI Predicts the Price of BTC, SOL, XRP by the End of 2025

Google's state of the art ChatGPT killer Gemini AI predicts a killer Q4 for Bitcoin, Solana and XRP HODLers.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 28, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Google’s Gemini AI has issued a bold outlook for the current quarter, predicting that Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP, could all post surprising new all-time highs this quarter

October’s “Uptober” surge, quickly fizzled out a few days in after President Donald Trump announced sweeping 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. However, today’s approval of Solana, Litecoin and Hedera ETFs, along with the expectation that tomorrow’s FOMC meeting will produce another interest rate cut, has market analysts anticipating a potentially major reversal.

Bitcoin ($BTC): Gemini AI Predicts a Run to $250k

Bitcoin ($BTC), the original and flagship digital asset, continues to dominate global headlines after setting a new all-time high of $126,080 on October 6. Gemini’s latest models project the potential for multiple record-breaking moves, possibly targeting $250,000 by 2026.

Source: Gemini AI

As crypto’s benchmark asset, Bitcoin commands both institutional and retail attention, serving as a “digital gold” hedge against inflation. To date it comprises $2.27 trillion within a $3.95 trillion global crypto market.

If macroeconomic conditions such as cooling inflation and dovish fiscal policy persist, BTC could soon challenge fresh highs. The result of tomorrow’s FOMC meeting, which could lead to a further reduction in interest rates, could catalyze the Q4 bull run.

Ordinary market momentum could plausibly take Bitcoin to $150k, but achieving Gemini’s stretch target of $250k is only likely under a bull run, which US regulators can deliver if they manage to product comprehensive crypto legislation by Christmas.

Solana (SOL): Gemini AI Forecasts a Powerful Post-ETF Breakout

Solana ($SOL) continues to fortify its position as one of the most dynamic smart contract networks, boasting nearly $110 billion in market capitalization and around $12 billion in total value locked (TVL) across DeFi protocols.

Source: Gemini AI

Today’s approvals of Bitwise and Grayscale’s U.S. spot Solana ETFs are fueling investor excitement. In the coming months, we will potentially see large institutional inflows, as we did following Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches.

With ultra-fast transaction speeds, minimal costs, and expanding adoption in tokenization and stablecoin ecosystems, Solana is considered one of the most enterprise-ready chains in the market.

After peaking at $250 in January and bottoming near $100 in April, SOL now trades around $203.

It gained 1.4% in the past day and has a very neutral RSI of 51. Having broken out of a bullish flag formation, Gemini’s projections suggest Solana could surge as high as $700 by Christmas—an ambitious target, but one consistent with its accelerating momentum and strong technical structure.

In Gemini’s bull-case scenario, Solana comfortably sails above its ATH of $293, set back in January this year.

XRP ($XRP): Gemini Predicts a Surge Toward Double Digits

Gemini AI’s modeling points to a potential breakout in Ripple’s XRP ($XRP), forecasting a rally toward $5–$10 before year-end, essentially quadrupling its current price of $2.67.

Source: Gemini AI

Ripple’s decisive legal victory over the SEC earlier this year restored market confidence and drove XRP to a seven-year peak of $3.65 in July. Over the past year, it has skyrocketed 413%, outperforming both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ripple’s launch of its stablecoin RLUSD, alongside CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s close contacts with President Trump, positions Ripple as crypto’s darlings of compliance. This means XRP is a good bet for investors wanting to reap the fruits of first-mover advantage when digital money takes off.

With multiple bullish flag patterns forming throughout 2025, XRP’s technical outlook appears strong.

Should new catalysts such as ETF approvals, institutional partnerships, or US regulatory clarity emerge, Gemini projects that XRP could easily breach the $5 mark, with $10 remaining the upper bound of a full-blown bull case.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): The Meme Coin With Degen Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is the latest breakout in the meme coin arena, already amassing over $3.8 million during its presale as investors pile in to chase the next viral sensation.

Marketed as Dogecoin’s wilder, “degen” cousin, Maxi Doge thrives on humor, energy, and community engagement through memes, contests, and social media buzz.

Built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, MAXI benefits from faster and cleaner transactions than Dogecoin’s original network.

Out of a total 150.24 billion token supply, 25% is reserved for the “Maxi Fund,” fueling marketing, partnerships, and ecosystem growth.

Staking is already live, offering up to 80% APY, though rates gradually drop as more participants join. The current presale price is $0.000265, with incremental increases in later rounds.

Purchase MAXI using MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.