BTC $108,355.74 0.55%
ETH $2,689.29 2.20%
SOL $171.82 0.02%
PEPE $0.000014 3.92%
SHIB $0.000014 1.67%
DOGE $0.22 1.63%
XRP $2.30 1.13%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.51
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Market
“Bitcoin is outperforming most asset classes amidst an environment of challenging macroeconomic conditions, and geopolitical tensions, making the broader outlook remarkably uncertain," Glassnode says.
Journalist
Sead Fadilpašić
Journalist
Sead Fadilpašić
About Author

Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The crypto market saw another small drop today, though the situation has improved compared to yesterday, with more coins in the green, as the market consolidates. Nearly half of the top 100 coins per market cap have increased over the past day. At the same time, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2%, currently standing at $3.55 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $122 billion.

TLDR:

  • Crypto market consolidates;
  • BTC hovers around the $108,000 level;
  • Short-term sell-offs are expected;
  • Bitcoin’s robust performance is a “fascinating signal amidst relatively challenging market conditions”;
  • US spot ETFs continue seeing significant inflows;
  • The dip is a part of the historical pattern, but keep an eye on the surrounding events.

    • Crypto Winners & Losers

    At the time of writing, four of the top 10 coins per market capitalization are down and four are up over the past day (not taking stablecoins into account).

    Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by 0.9% to the price of $107,940. This is also down from the intraday high of $109.037.

    Ethereum (ETH) saw the highest increase in this category by far. While others are up less than 1% per coin, ETH appreciated 3.6% to $2,729.

    As for ten coins, they are all down by less than 1%. BTC’s and Solana (SOL)’s 0.9% falls are the highest. SOL now trades at $172.

    Of the top 100 coins, nearly half are green, more than double seen yesterday. The highest decrease is Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)’s 4.8% to $1.29.

    The highest gainer is SPX6900 (SPX), followed by Toncoin (TON). They’re up 14.3% and 11% to $1.13 and $3.31, respectively. Over the past 24, TON perpetual futures open interest jumped to $190 million, its highest level since February.

    The current market dip doesn’t seem alarming. Per various analysts, it’s following the previously established patterns, whereby rallies are followed by short-term downwards corrections and sell-offs. Overall, it’s currently consolidating.

    ‘The Broader Outlook Remarkably Uncertain’

    “Strength in the Bitcoin market remains firm,” says the latest report by blockchain and market data intelligence platform Glassnode.

    The report notes that price discovery phases are historically often followed by brief sell-offs. Early profit-takers are exiting and de-risking at new highs.

    As the market re-enters a period of price discovery, the unrealized profit has surged. However, with the rise in profitability comes an increase in sell-side pressure. At the same time, when the price rises, “larger volumes of buy-side demand are required to absorb the distributed coins in order for the market to sustain upwards momentum,” Glassnode explains.

    Source: Glassnode

    Overall, BTC Bitcoin has followed the pattern so far. It hit an ATH, profit-takers seized the opportunity to exit, the price pulled back to $107,000 shortly after the initial breakout, then recovered and consolidated around the $108,000 level.

    “Bitcoin is outperforming most asset classes amidst an environment of challenging macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions, making the broader outlook remarkably uncertain. This robust performance is a truly fascinating signal amidst relatively challenging market conditions,” the report highlights.

    When the analysts compared the price performances of the current cycle to previous ones, they found “a surprising similarity in structure.” Glassnode argues that it’s “a remarkable feat” for BTC to track earlier cycles so closely when accounting for the significantly larger market capitalization today.

    “This suggests that the scale of demand for Bitcoin is keeping pace with the growth rate of the asset,” the report concludes.

    Levels & Events to Watch Next

    As noted, BTC currently trades at $107,940. This is 3.5% lower than the all-time high of $111,814 hit a week ago. The coin has largely been trading around the $108,000 level over the last few hours.

    Notably, it broke one support level of $108,731. Should it go lower, we could see it breaking supports at the $107,000 and $105,000 levels as well. On the upside, we’re also looking to see if the coin will break through $109,600 again and push towards $112,000.

    Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: Tradingview

    Moreover, the Fear and Greed Index has decreased from 68 to 65. Notably, this is also down from 76 seen last week. This is still the green territory and indicates positive market sentiment and increased risk-taking. Nonetheless, the decrease over the week is notable.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Meanwhile, on 28 May, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a net inflow of $432.62 million, led by BlackRock’s $480.96 million. The total net inflow now reached $45.34 billion. US ETH spot ETFs saw $84.89 million in net inflows, significantly higher than yesterday. The cumulative inflow is now $2.88 billion.

    The flows haven’t turned negative despite the market decrease. This indicates continual and strong institutional support and adoption. Consequently, this support may fuel the market’s next leg up.

    Source: SoSoValue

    Meanwhile, Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet announced a fresh $21 million bond issuance to fund additional purchases of Bitcoin. Norwegian crypto brokerage K33 raised $6.2 million through zero-interest loans and equity to fund Bitcoin purchases. Also, American video game retailer GameStop acquired 4,710 BTC.

    In Russia, the central bank allowed limited access to crypto-linked financial products for qualified investors.

    In the US, NYC Mayor Eric Adams has announced plans to build a municipal Bitcoin-backed bond, dubbed ‘BitBond’, and eliminate BitLicense. There are also reports that some of Wall Street’s banking giants are discussing crypto expansion.

    Quick FAQ

    1. Why did crypto move with stocks today?

    The crypto market has recorded another slight decrease today, though the situation has improved since yesterday. The stock market also saw a decrease, though the two don’t seem linked. The S&P 500 is down 0.56%, the Nasdaq-100 fell 0.45%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.58%. Donald Trump’s back-and-forth on trade policy has resulted in volatile trading in traditional markets over the past few months.

    1. Is this dip sustainable?

    Analysts seem to agree that the rally may continue after a brief pause. Though the crypto market remains supported by strong capitalization and investor interest, regulatory or macroeconomic changes may negatively affect it as well, pulling the prices downward.

    Price Analysis
    XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
    2025-05-25 08:48:39
    ,
    by Arslan Butt
    Bitcoin News
    Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
    2025-05-28 11:27:55
    ,
    by Sead Fadilpašić
    Price Analysis
    Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Hit Historic Levels – How Soon can BTC Smash Through $150K?
    2025-05-27 12:30:18
    ,
    by Arslan Butt
    Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
    2025-05-06 11:00:00
    ,
    by Alan Draper
    Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
    2025-05-06 05:05:39
    ,
    by Ines S. Tavares
    14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
    2025-03-03 00:01:51
    ,
    by Alan Draper
    11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
    2025-04-13 09:45:30
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
    2025-05-05 04:00:00
    ,
    by Ines S. Tavares
    What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
    2024-09-11 14:50:06
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
    2024-10-19 00:00:00
    ,
    by Leon Waters
    Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
    2024-08-28 00:00:00
    ,
    by Eric Huffman
    Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
    2024-08-28 00:00:00
    ,
    by Ben Beddow
    Logo

    Why Trust Cryptonews

    In the Article
    Solana
    SOL
    $171.82
    0.02 %
    Solana
    SPX6900
    SPX
    $1.1505
    16.00 %
    SPX6900
    Toncoin
    TONCOIN
    $3.39
    0.68 %
    Toncoin
    2M+
    Active Monthly Users Around the World
    250+
    Guides and Reviews Articles
    8
    Years on the Market
    70
    International Team Authors
    editors
    + 66 More
    Authors List

    Best Crypto ICOs

    Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

    Explore Our Tools

    Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

    Market Overview

    • 7d
    • 1m
    • 1y
    Market Cap
    $3,559,160,645,766
    -2.41
    Trending Crypto
    Price Analysis
    XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
    2025-05-25 08:48:39
    ,
    by Arslan Butt
    Bitcoin News
    Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
    2025-05-28 11:27:55
    ,
    by Sead Fadilpašić
    Price Analysis
    Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Hit Historic Levels – How Soon can BTC Smash Through $150K?
    2025-05-27 12:30:18
    ,
    by Arslan Butt
    Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
    2025-05-06 11:00:00
    ,
    by Alan Draper
    Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
    2025-05-06 05:05:39
    ,
    by Ines S. Tavares
    14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
    2025-03-03 00:01:51
    ,
    by Alan Draper
    11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
    2025-04-13 09:45:30
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
    2025-05-05 04:00:00
    ,
    by Ines S. Tavares
    What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
    2024-09-11 14:50:06
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
    2024-10-19 00:00:00
    ,
    by Leon Waters
    Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
    2024-08-28 00:00:00
    ,
    by Eric Huffman
    Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
    2024-08-28 00:00:00
    ,
    by Ben Beddow

    More Articles

    Blockchain News
    What’s Happening in Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest
    Sead Fadilpašić
    Sead Fadilpašić
    2025-05-29 13:05:13
    Features
    Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’: How Bitcoin Miners Could Erase 100% Taxes
    Jeffrey Gogo
    Jeffrey Gogo
    2025-05-29 12:49:27
    Sead Fadilpašić
    Journalist
    Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served as an advisor and opinionist for various tech companies.
    Read More
    Crypto News in numbers
    editors
    Authors List + 66 More
    2M+
    Active Monthly Users Around the World
    250+
    Guides and Reviews Articles
    8
    Years on the Market
    70
    International Team Authors