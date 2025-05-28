BTC $107,796.89 -1.87%
ETH $2,657.26 -0.94%
SOL $171.28 -4.26%
PEPE $0.000013 -2.15%
SHIB $0.000014 -2.32%
DOGE $0.22 -3.38%
XRP $2.26 -3.52%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.01
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

GameStop Adds 4,710 Bitcoins to Treasury Amid Crypto Push

Adoption Bitcoin GameStop
The announcement comes after GameStop officially adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset in March.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
GameStop Adds 4,710 Bitcoins to Treasury Amid Crypto Push

American video game retailer GameStop has acquired 4,710 Bitcoin, the company announced in a May 28 post on X. The company did not provide more details.

The announcement comes after GameStop officially adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset in March.

Notably, GameStop’s CEO, Ryan Cohen, had previously hinted at such a shift, sharing a photo with Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, a prominent advocate for corporate Bitcoin adoption.

In February, CNBC reported that the company was considering adding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet.

This isn’t GameStop’s first foray into crypto. The company previously launched a crypto wallet in 2022, hoping to ride the Web3 wave, but shut it down a year later, citing “regulatory uncertainty.”

Still, with its roots entrenched in gamer culture and a strong connection to the so-called “degen” crowd—the retail investors who famously drove its stock sky-high during the 2021 meme stock craze—GameStop has remained closely watched by the crypto-curious community.

GameStop Joins Other Corporations Adopting Bitcoin as Reserve Asset

The move aligns GameStop with other corporations integrating digital assets into their financial strategies.

Just recently, French crypto holding company Blockchain Group announced plans to purchase an additional $72 million worth of Bitcoin following a successful €63.3 million bond sale, as it expands its aggressive treasury strategy.

On May 20, Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, made its first move into crypto markets, purchasing shares in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Blackstone acquired 23,094 IBIT shares as of March 31, valued at approximately $1.08 million.

Prior to that, shares of Indonesian fintech firm DigiAsia Corp surged by over 91% on May 19, after the Nasdaq-listed company announced plans to raise $100 million to initiate Bitcoin purchases as part of a new treasury strategy.

Trump Media & Technology Group has also confirmed plans to raise $2.5 billion to buy crypto, joining a growing list of firms mimicking MicroStrategy’s blueprint.

MicroStrategy, now renamed “Strategy,” holds 580,000 BTC and boasts a market capitalization exceeding $100 billion, more than the current value of its Bitcoin reserves.

As of now, 113 publicly listed companies hold Bitcoin, up from 89 in April, with a combined stash of over 800,000 BTC worth approximately $88 billion.

GameStop Doubles Profit Despite Falling Revenue and Store Closures

Despite its challenges, GameStop posted a rare bright spot in its latest earnings report. The company’s net income more than doubled in the fourth quarter to $131.3 million, up from $63.1 million a year earlier, driven by aggressive cost-cutting.

The company shuttered 590 stores in the US in fiscal 2024 and plans to close even more this year. Still, overall revenue fell to $1.28 billion from $1.79 billion, showing the continued decline of its traditional gaming retail business.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$107,797
1.87 %
Bitcoin
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,526,397,439,576
-1.09
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Finance News
Telegram Bond Sale Lures BlackRock, Citadel Into $1.5B High-Yield Bet – Despite CEO Probe
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-05-28 17:49:27
Blockchain News
Galxe Unveils Starboard – $5M Rewards Pool Targets Real Web3 Impact
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-05-28 17:43:11
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors