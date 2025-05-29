BTC $107,672.23 0.02%
ETH $2,661.41 0.92%
SOL $170.84 0.26%
PEPE $0.000014 2.70%
SHIB $0.000014 0.80%
DOGE $0.22 0.83%
XRP $2.29 0.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 6.45
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Russia Opens Doors to Crypto Derivatives Access for Select Investors

Derivatives Russia
Russia’s central bank urged strict risk controls for crypto-linked products and plans to formalize regulations to manage volatility over the next year.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Russia

The Russia central bank has cleared the way for limited access to crypto-linked financial products, allowing qualified investors to trade derivatives tied to digital assets under strict conditions.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Bank of Russia said financial institutions may offer derivative instruments, securities and digital financial assets that reference cryptocurrency prices.

However, these products must be non-deliverable, meaning they cannot be settled in actual crypto, and will only be available to a restricted class of investors.

Bank of Russia Cautions Institutions as It Eases Into Crypto

The central bank urged a conservative approach to risk. Credit institutions are expected to fully cover these instruments with capital and enforce individual exposure limits. The Bank of Russia also plans to formalize regulations over the next year to better manage risks associated with crypto price volatility.

Despite this cautious move, the regulator has maintained its longstanding warning against direct crypto investments. Meanwhile, the government is reviewing new proposals. These would create a limited testing regime. Under this framework, only certain investor groups would be allowed to conduct crypto transactions within a strictly regulated environment.

Russia Lays Foundations for State-Controlled Crypto Exchange

This regulatory shift builds on broader efforts to bring digital assets into Russia’s legal framework. In April, the Finance Ministry and central bank began laying groundwork for a state-run crypto exchange. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the exchange would help legitimize crypto and steer digital transactions into a controlled setting.

The new platform, operating under Russia’s experimental legal regime for financial innovation, will serve only “super-qualified” investors. It will not support retail trading but will allow vetted market participants to transact in crypto under close supervision.

Russia’s push to establish domestic crypto infrastructure follows recent disruptions. In March, the freezing of stablecoin wallets tied to Russian users exposed vulnerabilities tied to foreign-issued tokens. In response, officials have proposed developing a national stablecoin to enhance financial independence and ensure continued access to digital payments.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Hit Historic Levels – How Soon can BTC Smash Through $150K?
2025-05-27 12:30:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,559,160,645,766
-2.41
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Hit Historic Levels – How Soon can BTC Smash Through $150K?
2025-05-27 12:30:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Metaplanet Issues $21M in No-Interest Bonds to Increase Bitcoin Holdings
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-05-29 05:57:47
Finance News
Arthur Hayes Says ‘Buy Everything’ as US Court Blocks Trump’s Tariffs
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-05-29 04:54:20
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors