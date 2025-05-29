Top US Banks Discuss Crypto Expansion, Initial Approach Remains Tentative: Report

Major lenders are still hesitant to be the first to expand heavily into crypto.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Author Sujha Sundararajan About Author Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: May 28, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Some of Wall Street’s major banks are having internal talks regarding crypto expansion, four industry sources told Reuters. However, the initial steps might be tentative.

With the current pro-crypto US government and evolving regulatory landscape, large lenders are considering crypto pilot schemes, partnerships and limited crypto trading.

Big Banks Hesitate to Venture Heavily into Crypto

According to the four unidentified executives, banks are still hesitant to be the first to expand more into crypto. They fear falling into difficulties in case of a change in rules.

Firms await to follow major banks venturing into crypto after a few test cases, they added.

The pro-crypto stance is encouraging for traditional lenders, said Dario de Martino, from A&O Shearman, M&A partner who works on crypto-related issues.

“But they are still approaching it with caution and viewing the changes in regulation as an opportunity to engage and not a free pass,” Martino added.

💵 Traditional banking giants JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo are considering a consortium-backed stablecoin to compete in the crypto space.#Stablecoin #Banks https://t.co/sWFJQ8R9oD — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 23, 2025

Lenders are Likely to Enter into Crypto Custody Through Partnerships

The sources further noted that some of the banks are keen on custody businesses to store and manage cryptos.

Bankers and executives noted that financial institutions are keen to enter custody businesses through partnerships with existing crypto firms.

The increased interest from lenders follows the rescind of controversial Staff Accounting Bulletin – SAB 121. Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler supported the bulletin, which placed certain accounting burdens on banks that made it difficult for them to provide custody services for digital assets.

The rule gained widespread criticism for asking banks that hold crypto to record them as liabilities in their balance sheets.

“Traditional banks are slow to adopt crypto due to its complexity,” Gadi Chait, Xapo’s Investment Manager, told Cryptonews in an exclusive interview. “So far, outdated infrastructure, regulatory uncertainty, and internal scepticism have hindered their ability to keep pace with the surging consumer demand for crypto-enabled banking services.”

According to Chait, interest from big banks is indicative of a broader trend associated with the institutional adoption of digital assets.