BTC $116,248.52 -3.95%
ETH $3,978.12 -8.27%
SOL $204.67 -6.30%
PEPE $0.0000085 -6.68%
SHIB $0.000011 -5.04%
DOGE $0.23 -6.19%
XRP $2.66 -4.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Weekly Crypto Regs Roundup: SEC Mulls Innovation Exemption, Lummis Backs Bitcoin Tax Break

Cryptocurrency Regulation SEC
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The crypto regulation environment for digital assets in the U.S. is evolving rapidly, with policymakers balancing technological development and investor protection ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

This week’s developments mark a major shift toward mainstreaming crypto within traditional finance—from Washington’s proposed “innovation exemption” for blockchain startups to North Dakota’s state-backed stablecoin and Senator Cynthia Lummis’s renewed push for tax reform on everyday Bitcoin use.

SEC Eyes “Innovation Exemption” to Keep Builders Onshore

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency is finalizing an “innovation exemption” framework intended to support crypto firms experimenting with blockchain applications inside the United States.

The measure, expected by the end of 2025, would offer a regulated sandbox for blockchain startups, allowing them to test products under limited oversight rather than relocating to friendlier jurisdictions.

“Atkins said this remains a top priority despite the government shutdown,” CoinDesk reported. “We want innovators to feel welcome here so they don’t flee to foreign jurisdictions,” he added.

If adopted, the exemption could provide a clear pathway for blockchain firms to innovate within the U.S. without facing immediate enforcement risks—a long-standing concern for the crypto industry. Analysts view the move as a strategic response to international competition, as jurisdictions such as the EU, UAE, and Singapore have already implemented comprehensive digital asset frameworks.

North Dakota Launches the “Roughrider Coin”—A State-Backed Stablecoin

In a move that could redefine state-level participation in digital finance, North Dakota has announced plans to launch the “Roughrider Coin” in 2026 through the Bank of North Dakota, the nation’s only state-owned bank. Developed in partnership with fintech firm Fiserv, the stablecoin will be fully backed by U.S. dollars and primarily used for interbank transactions, such as loan settlements and construction advances.

North Dakota’s initiative follows Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token, launched earlier this year, positioning the two states at the forefront of integrating blockchain into public financial infrastructure. By leveraging distributed ledger technology, the Roughrider Coin seeks to make financial transactions between local banks faster, more secure, and less reliant on traditional payment rails.

Industry observers say the project could serve as a blueprint for other U.S. states exploring tokenized money systems, especially as Washington debates the future of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Senator Lummis and Jack Dorsey Unite on Bitcoin Tax Reform

Meanwhile, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is advancing legislation inspired by Jack Dorsey, the founder of Block and a vocal Bitcoin advocate, to exempt small Bitcoin transactions from capital gains tax. The proposed “de minimis” exemption would exclude purchases under $300—up to $5,000 annually per taxpayer—from IRS reporting requirements.

The measure would make Bitcoin more practical for day-to-day payments, removing one of the biggest obstacles to crypto’s mainstream adoption. “Working on it,” Lummis confirmed on X, pointing out her ongoing collaboration with Dorsey.

The initiative revives her earlier Digital Asset Tax Fairness Act, which stalled earlier this year, and aligns with broader Republican efforts to reduce regulatory friction for digital assets.

Crypto Becomes a Voter Issue Ahead of 2026

A new poll from McLaughlin & Associates and The Digital Chamber shows that 64% of voters now consider a candidate’s stance on crypto “very important” in shaping their vote. The results indicate a growing bipartisan interest in digital assets, with most investors favoring Republicans to lead crypto policy reform.

Three-quarters of respondents said they support the Trump administration’s rollback of Biden-era enforcement actions on digital assets, reflecting a shift in public sentiment toward lighter regulation and innovation-led policy.

As crypto regulation deepens, digital assets are evolving from niche financial tools to a defining political issue. With federal agencies, state governments, and lawmakers now aligned on expanding blockchain’s role in the economy, 2025 may mark the year the U.S. began closing the gap between regulation and innovation.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?
2025-10-10 13:20:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
2025-10-07 19:42:51
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$116,249
3.95 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,188,911,982,745
-4.86
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?
2025-10-10 13:20:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
2025-10-07 19:42:51
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Is Massachusetts About to Create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? Key Hearing Set for Oct 7
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-29 18:45:29
Blockchain News
North Dakota Debuts First State-Backed ‘Roughrider’ Stablecoin for 2026 Launch
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-08 21:58:20
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors