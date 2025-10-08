BTC $121,668.19 -1.49%
ETH $4,451.42 -4.21%
SOL $219.81 -3.93%
PEPE $0.0000093 -5.80%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.91%
DOGE $0.24 -4.79%
XRP $2.85 -3.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

SEC to Frame ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rulebook for Firms to Build Crypto: Paul Atkins

Paul atkins SEC SEC Chair
Despite the government shutdown, Atkins told reporters that working on this exemption remains a “top priority.”
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
SEC Innovation Exemption

The US SEC Chair Paul Atkins said Tuesday that a formal “innovation exemption” designed to support crypto firms could be finalized by this year.

Despite the government shutdown, Atkins told reporters that working on this exemption remains a “top priority.” The plan is something he was hoping to have “squared away.” CoinDesk initially reported his remarks.

“That’s one of the top priorities to try to get that because I want to be welcoming to innovators and have them feel like they can do something here in the United States, so that they don’t have to flee to some foreign jurisdiction.”

Innovation Exemption: Here’s What to Expect

The innovation exemption provides a stable platform for companies building digital asset infrastructure. It would create a structured window for experimentation.

This means that developers and entrepreneurs can quickly deploy blockchain-based services domestically, rather than moving operations overseas.

Crypto Industry Faced 4 Years of ‘Repression’: Chair Atkins

On Tuesday, Atkins related how the crypto industry had faced “four years at least, of repression,” resulting in “pushing things abroad, rather than having innovation being done.” He spoke at an event hosted by the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in midtown Manhattan.

He referred to how critics accused the previous Biden Administration, labelling it “regulation by enforcement” to police the digital asset market.

Previously, Atkins suggested that the measure could accelerate the rollout of on-chain financial products, while the SEC works on wider rules for digital assets.

The effort is a part of President Donald Trump’s wider ambition to position the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet,” he said at the time.

The agency is looking to initiate the rulebook by the end of 2025 or by the first quarter of 2026. He said that the rollout depends on the ongoing US government shutdown.

“We’ll see where that goes, but I have confidence [we’ll] be able to do it.”

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
2025-10-07 22:28:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$121,668
1.49 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,386,740,423,231
3.39
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
2025-10-07 22:28:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Trader Nets 2,260x Return in Three Days Trading Binance Life Tokens, Turns $3.5K into $7.9M
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-08 06:26:12
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-10-08 04:24:27
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors