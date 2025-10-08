North Dakota Debuts First State-Backed ‘Roughrider’ Stablecoin for 2026 Launch

North Dakota’s state bank is minting a dollar‑backed “Roughrider” coin with Fiserv for a 2026 rollout to banks and credit unions.

North Dakota is preparing to launch its own state-backed stablecoin, the “Roughrider Coin,” in 2026 through the Bank of North Dakota, marking a major step in the state’s digital finance strategy.

The project seeks to make North Dakota the second U.S. state to issue a government-backed stablecoin, following Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token initiative unveiled earlier this year.

The Roughrider Coin will be fully backed by U.S. dollars and developed in partnership with financial technology firm Fiserv.

Initially, it will be used for interbank financial activities such as loan settlements, overnight lending, and construction advances between the state’s community banks and credit unions.

The stablecoin seeks to make financial transactions faster and more secure across the local banking system.

North Dakota Honors Roosevelt Legacy With ‘Roughrider Coin’ Stablecoin Initiative

Governor Kelly Armstrong described the project as a “cutting-edge approach” to building a secure and efficient financial ecosystem for North Dakota.

“As one of the first states to issue our own stablecoin backed by real money, the Bank of North Dakota and Fiserv are helping our financial institutions embrace new ways of moving money with the Roughrider Coin,” Armstrong said in a statement.

Notably, the coin is named in honor of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt and his famed Rough Riders volunteer regiment. Roosevelt’s historical ties to the state, where he lived, ranched, and helped establish the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, inspired the token’s name and design.

The Bank of North Dakota, the only state-owned bank in the U.S., will issue the Roughrider Coin through Fiserv’s new FIUSD digital asset platform.

The system is designed to ensure interoperability with other stablecoins, using technology from Paxos Trust Co. and Circle Internet Group Inc., both major players in regulated digital assets.

Bank CEO Don Morgan said the institution’s goal is to build on its century-long legacy while adapting to new financial technologies. “We’re leveraging our 106-year history to stand up and be a leader in the banking and fintech space for North Dakota,” Morgan said. “We see this as a development that will continue to shape the financial industry, and we’re getting involved early.”

While Wyoming’s stablecoin has been positioned for broader consumer use, the Bank of North Dakota does not plan to make Roughrider Coin available for retail payments in the near term.

Instead, it will focus on improving the speed and efficiency of institutional transactions. Over time, the bank may explore offering stablecoin-based deposit accounts to clients.

Fiserv’s chief operating officer, Takis Georgakopoulos, said the firm expects stablecoins to play a larger role in the financial system following the passage of the first federal stablecoin bill earlier this year.

He added that the supportive regulatory climate and growing interest from major fintech and payments firms like Stripe, PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard suggest wider adoption ahead, though challenges such as consumer protection standards remain.

The Roughrider Coin rollout comes as North Dakota strengthens its oversight of digital assets. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed House Bill 1447 to regulate crypto ATM transactions following $6.5 million in reported fraud losses in 2023.

The bill introduces licensing requirements, fraud warnings, and daily transaction limits to better protect residents from scams.

Stablecoin Market Adds $46B in Q3 as Global Adoption Surges

Standard Chartered has warned that over $1 trillion could exit emerging-market banks and flow into stablecoins by 2028, as the use of dollar-pegged crypto assets expands worldwide.

In a report released on October 6, the bank’s Global Research division projected that stablecoin holdings in emerging economies could surge from $173 billion to $1.22 trillion within three years.

The shift, it said, could mark one of the most significant structural changes in modern banking, diverting deposits away from traditional lenders.

According to the bank’s analysts Geoffrey Kendrick and Madhur Jha, stablecoins now act as “USD-based bank accounts” for millions of users in countries with limited access to U.S. dollars.

Adoption is widening from large traders to everyday users seeking stability, liquidity, and 24/7 access to funds.

Meanwhile, stablecoin payments are becoming increasingly mainstream. Bitget Wallet’s Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Elkaleh told CryptoNews at Token2049 Singapore that stablecoins are clearly the future, noting clear regulations and ease of use.

He mentioned that QR-based stablecoin payments are now widely accepted in Southeast Asia, using systems like VietQR and Solana Pay.

Recent data underscores this momentum. The stablecoin sector recorded its largest quarterly increase on record in Q3, adding roughly $46 billion in net new issuance, a 324% jump from Q2. Tether, Circle, and Ethena led the gains, pushing total supply to about $300 billion.