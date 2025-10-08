64% of Voters Believe Candidate’s Stance On Crypto ‘Very Important,’ New Poll Shows

Nearly 65% of voters say that they find a candidate’s crypto stance important when deciding their vote, a new poll from McLaughlin & Associates and The Digital Chamber shows.

Author Julia Smith

Last updated: October 8, 2025

New Digital Chamber, McLaughlin & Associates Poll Unveils Voter Preferences

According to the consulting firm’s poll, nearly 65% of voters say that they find a candidate’s crypto stance important when deciding their vote.

Moreover, the poll found that crypto investors overall are more likely to trust Republicans than Democrats when it comes to advancing cryptocurrencies in the U.S.

“Crypto investors overwhelmingly support President Trump rolling back Biden’s regulations and enforcement on crypto,” the poll shows. “Support is highest among Republicans, but Democrat and Independent majorities provide bipartisan support.”

The poll’s results also show that three-quarters of crypto investors support the Trump administration’s rollback of Biden-era digital asset enforcements and regulations “making it easier to grow and expand cryptocurrency in the United States.”

Donald Trump Crypto Ties Scrutinized

News of the poll comes as the U.S. government nears its second week of shutdown after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on two key government spending bills.

Trump has frequently threatened federal layoffs in the days since the shutdown, though he has yet to follow through on those statements.

The majority of bettors on decentralized prediction market Polymarket predict that the shutdown will last until at least October 15.

Trump, who largely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations, has garnered both scrutiny and praise for his deregulatory approach toward government agencies.

Key Democratic politicians, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have raised concerns over his affiliations in the sector – particularly in regard to Trump-linked crypto platform World Liberty Financial (WLF).

“In March 2025, WLF announced its plan to launch USD1, ‘the stablecoin your portfolio’s been waiting for,” Warren said in a statement earlier this year.

“The launch of a stablecoin directly tied to a sitting President who stands to benefit financially from the stablecoin’s success is itself an unprecedented conflict of interest presenting significant threats to our financial system,” she added.