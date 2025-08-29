Weekly Crypto Regulation News: CFTC in Turmoil and Trump Eyes Powell Successor

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 29, 2025

The crypto regulation environment and U.S. financial markets delivered no shortage of drama this week. From the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) suffering a leadership exodus even as it adopts new surveillance tools, to Trump’s advisers floating a future Federal Reserve shake-up, the headlines show a turning point for both digital assets and traditional finance.

Bitcoin Outlook: “No Bear Market for Years”

Bitcoin may be trading at its August bottom near $112,000, but David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and a crypto policy adviser to President Donald Trump, insists there is no bear market on the horizon.

Bailey argued that institutional adoption across sovereigns, banks, corporations, pension funds, and insurers will keep buying pressure strong for years to come.

Speaking as the crypto market digests a 10% pullback from Bitcoin’s all-time high of $124,000 set on August 13, Bailey said the market has not even begun to capture 0.01% of its total addressable market. His bullish stance contrasts with the broader unease over August price weakness, particularly as altcoins have shown relative strength.

The forecast offers a striking counterpoint to skeptics who warn of froth. For Bailey, Bitcoin’s new institutional profile changes the market cycle narrative—less prone to extended downturns and increasingly tied to global balance sheets.

CFTC Embraces Nasdaq Tech

While markets wrestle with direction, regulators are attempting to modernize. The CFTC announced it has adopted Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud, manipulation, and insider trading. The system, which went live on August 27, replaces the agency’s outdated 1990s-era infrastructure.

Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham said the upgrade marks a leap in oversight capabilities, particularly as Congress debates the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act. If passed, that legislation could expand CFTC authority beyond derivatives into the spot digital asset markets—a move closely watched by industry participants.

CFTC Leadership Vacuum

Yet the CFTC’s progress on technology masks a deeper problem: a collapsing leadership bench. Commissioner Kristin Johnson will leave the agency on September 3, following the earlier exits of two commissioners and the chairman.

That leaves Pham as the only remaining commissioner, just as she prepares to take a role at crypto payments firm MoonPay once the Senate confirms Trump’s nominee Brian Quintenz.

Bloomberg reported that the agency has also seen a 15% staff reduction since Trump’s administration began, with the enforcement division especially strained.

With only one commissioner left on what should be a five-member bipartisan panel, the CFTC faces questions over its ability to enforce rules or pursue new initiatives during a key period for crypto oversight.

CFTC Opens Door to Foreign Exchanges

In an attempt to counterbalance its internal struggles, the CFTC also issued a landmark advisory clarifying that non-U.S. exchanges can once again provide direct market access to American traders.

🇺🇸 The CFTC has issued a landmark advisory allowing foreign exchanges to reopen direct market access to Americans.#CFTC #CarolinePhamhttps://t.co/EeTwcyn1I7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 28, 2025

According to the agency’s August 28 press release, the Division of Market Oversight has been fielding rising inquiries from foreign boards of trade. Acting Chair Pham emphasized that the guidance restores choice to U.S. traders and brings back onshore activity that had moved abroad amid “regulation by enforcement.”

The advisory could allow major offshore crypto venues that had cut off American users to legally re-engage the U.S. market, provided they meet certain standards. For U.S. corporations and funds, it indicates a potential expansion of liquidity and product diversity at home.

Trump Eyes Fed Shake-Up

Meanwhile, monetary policy could soon see a dramatic change. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that interviews will begin after Labor Day to identify a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May 2026.

📉 Trump’s team has begun weighing 11 contenders for Powell’s Fed Chair replacement. Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent says interviews start after Labor Day as @Polymarket odds rise. #FederalReserve #Trumphttps://t.co/k0vEJEuSg8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 27, 2025

The process, overseen by President Trump and senior advisers, currently involves 11 candidates, with the field expected to be narrowed to three or four by fall. “There are 11 very strong candidates. President Trump knows some of them; he doesn’t know others. We’ll begin talking to him after Labor Day,” Bessent said in a video posted on X.

Bessent emphasized the importance of appointing someone fluent in both monetary and regulatory policy to lead the Fed, which he described as a “sprawling institution.” While Trump cannot remove Powell early, his team has made clear that a new direction for the Fed is a priority once the current chair’s term expires.

Outlook

This week in crypto regulation showed the turbulence within U.S. financial governance. The CFTC is both modernizing its technology and simultaneously hollowing out its leadership.

Bitcoin’s price remains volatile, but Trump’s allies continue to broadcast confidence in its trajectory. And the looming battle over the Fed’s next leader sets up a key inflection point for U.S. monetary policy.

For crypto investors and traditional institutions alike, the signs are clear: Washington is in flux, markets are adjusting, and the stakes for both regulation and adoption have never been higher.