CFTC Chair Caroline Pham Expected To Join MoonPay After Departure: Report

Last updated: August 26, 2025

Caroline Pham, acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), may join crypto payments company MoonPay once a new chairman of the regulator is confirmed, Crypto In America host Eleanor Terrett revealed in an August 25 X post.

Is MoonPay Next for Caroline Pham?

According to Terrett’s Monday social media post, the financial technology company declined to comment on the rumors, though the CFTC did share a statement.

“As she said in May, Acting Chairman Pham will return to the private sector once a new chairman has been confirmed,” the agency told Terrett.

“In the meantime, she remains committed to faithfully executing on the President’s agenda and delivering on his promise to win on crypto,” the organization added.

Will Brian Quintenz Be Confirmed as CFTC Chair?

Pham has long been public about her intention to leave the CFTC as soon as a new head is appointed.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had nominated financial manager Brian Quintenz for the position in February.

However, speculation has grown recently as Quintenz has yet to be confirmed for the position.

According to reports, Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have pressured Trump to reject Quintenz altogether due to ethics concerns tied to his role at prediction market platform Kalshi.

Several key crypto groups have since endorsed Quintenz for CFTC chair, including the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), the Blockchain Association, and the DeFi Education Fund.

“The U.S. digital asset industry and the CFTC are at a pivotal crossroads in terms of advancing fit-for-purpose regulations that will promote responsible innovation, protect market integrity, and ensure U.S. economic dynamism and global competitiveness,” the crypto organizations said in a recent letter.

“Mr. Quintenz’s extensive experience and substantive and technical understanding of blockchains, digital assets, and financial markets make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the CFTC at this critical juncture,” the letter continues.

However, with Quintenz’s nomination seemingly up in the air, it is still unclear when Pham will depart the CFTC.