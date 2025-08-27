CFTC Faces Leadership Crisis as Commissioner Johnson Leaves, Pham Joining MoonPay Soon

CFTC faces leadership crisis as Commissioner Johnson leaves September 3, Pham joining MoonPay soon while Quintenz confirmation delays leave agency in regulatory limbo.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) faces a massive leadership vacuum as Democratic Commissioner Kristin Johnson departs September 3, leaving Acting Chairman Caroline Pham as the sole remaining commissioner on the typically five-member bipartisan agency.

Pham herself plans to join crypto payments company MoonPay once President Trump’s nominee Brian Quintenz finally receives Senate confirmation.

News: Democratic Commissioner Kristin Johnson is leaving the agency Sept. 3, per an announcement. Johnson will be returning to academia.



Her departure will leave the Wall Street regulator with a single member, Acting Chairman Pham.



More, with @nicola_m_white, on @TheTerminal pic.twitter.com/3aV2HVtvlb — Lydia Beyoud (@ElleBeyoud) August 26, 2025

Quintenz Confirmation Delays Leave Agency in Regulatory Limbo

Johnson’s departure follows the exit of two other commissioners and the former chairman earlier this year, reducing the agency to minimal operational capacity during a critical period for crypto regulation.

According to a Bloomberg report, the CFTC has suffered a staff reduction of at least 15% since the Trump administration began, with the enforcement division facing potential deeper cuts.

The leadership crisis coincides with Congress considering legislation that would grant the CFTC greater authority to directly regulate the crypto industry beyond its traditional derivatives oversight role.

Johnson warned that without adequate resources and staffing, the agency lacks the capacity to draft new crypto regulations and conduct enforcement actions effectively.

“I am concerned that the expert staff at the Commission receive the support and investments needed to be successful,” Johnson said.

Quintenz’s confirmation process has stalled twice due to committee vote delays, with crypto billionaire Tyler Winklevoss expressing concerns to the White House about potential conflicts of interest related to Quintenz’s role at prediction market platform Kalshi.

Multiple crypto trade organizations have since endorsed Quintenz’s nomination, arguing his technical understanding makes him exceptionally suited to lead digital asset regulation.

It is my great honor to be nominated by President @realDonaldTrump as the next Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, where I had served as a Commissioner in his last administration. The @CFTC plays a critical role in maintaining robust hedging and price discovery… — Brian Quintenz (@BrianQuintenz) February 12, 2025

Pham’s MoonPay Move Comes Amid Concerns

Acting Chairman Caroline Pham has publicly stated her intention to return to private sector employment once a permanent chairman takes office, with reports suggesting she will join crypto payments firm MoonPay.

The CFTC declined to deny the rumor, stating Pham “remains committed to faithfully executing on the President’s agenda and delivering on his promise to win on crypto.”

Pham, a Republican who joined the commission in 2022, has overseen the agency’s recent “crypto sprint” initiatives aimed at implementing recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

The four-phase agenda, launched in August, seeks public input on regulating spot crypto trading, with comments due by October 20.

The regulatory framework aligns with the SEC’s Project Crypto, aiming to establish comprehensive digital asset rules that position America as the “crypto capital of the world.”

Pham emphasized that enabling immediate federal-level digital asset trading remains a top priority for the administration.

🚨SCOOP: Rumors are swirling that @CarolineDPham, Acting Chair of the CFTC, will join @moonpay once a permanent chairman is confirmed.



MoonPay declined to comment.



A @CFTC spokesman did not deny the rumor, telling me:



“As she said in May, Acting Chairman Pham will return to… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) August 25, 2025

Notably, the leadership transition occurs as the CFTC expands beyond traditional derivatives oversight into prediction markets, with companies like Kalshi and Crypto.com pushing the agency to supervise retail wagering on election outcomes and sporting events.

This regulatory evolution requires expertise that the depleted agency may struggle to maintain.

Recent Enforcement Victories Contrast With Operational Challenges

Despite staffing constraints, the CFTC recently secured a $228.6 million judgment against Eddy Alexandre and his company, EminiFX, for operating a massive crypto Ponzi scheme that defrauded over 25,000 investors of $262 million.

Alexandre exploited his church position and Haitian community standing to recruit victims through promises of guaranteed weekly returns using non-existent trading technology.

The civil judgment followed Alexandre’s nine-year criminal sentence for commodities fraud, with courts finding he diverted at least $15 million in investor funds for personal purchases, including luxury vehicles.

⚖️ CFTC wins $228M judgment against pastor who ran crypto Ponzi promising 5-10% weekly returns, defrauding 25,000 investors.#Ponzi #Cryptohttps://t.co/2eLsOeMuMg — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 20, 2025

The scheme operated for eight months, during which it lost money in 24 of the 30 weeks, contradicting the claimed astronomical returns.

His fake “Robo-Advisor Assisted Account” technology never existed despite serving as the scheme’s primary marketing claim.

However, earlier in June, the CFTC’s enforcement credibility was challenged amid allegations from the Gemini exchange, which accused the agency of conducting vindictive “lawfare” campaigns.

Gemini filed complaints with the CFTC Inspector General alleging that enforcement lawyers “selectively weaponized” federal law during a seven-year investigation based on false whistleblower allegations.

The controversy centers on former Gemini employee Benjamin Small, who was terminated for facilitating a $7.45 million fraud but may receive a $1.5 million whistleblower award for allegations that led to Gemini’s $5 million settlement despite no evidence of intentional wrongdoing.