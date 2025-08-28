BTC $112,067.34 0.19%
ETH $4,462.05 -2.17%
SOL $212.12 3.06%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.95%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.48%
DOGE $0.22 -0.26%
XRP $2.96 -1.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.34
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

CFTC Issues Advisory Allowing Foreign Exchanges to Reopen Direct Market Access for U.S. Traders

CFTC Crypto Trading Regulation
The regulator’s latest advisory outlines a legal pathway for overseas trading platforms to serve American clients. Officials say the change restores market access once pushed abroad by enforcement crackdowns.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Division of Market Oversight (DMO) announced Thursday that it issued an advisory to provide “regulatory clarity” for non-U.S.-based exchanges to allow Americans to have “direct market access” to their platforms, the regulator said in a press release.

CFTC Issues Landmark Advisory

According to the CFTC’s August 28 press release, “the DMO has received an increased number of inquiries” over the matter, leading to the foreign boards of trade (FBOTs) effectively giving “entities legally organized and operating outside the United States” a way back onshore.

“Today’s FBOT advisory provides the regulatory clarity needed to legally onshore trading activity that was driven out of the United States due to the unprecedented regulation by enforcement approach of the past several years,” said Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham.

“By reaffirming the CFTC’s longstanding approach to provide U.S. traders with choice and access to the deepest and most liquid global markets, with a wide range of products and asset classes, American companies that were forced to set up shop in foreign jurisdictions to facilitate crypto asset trading now have a path back to U.S. markets,” she continued.

Commissioner Caroline Pham Celebrates Landmark Markets Move

Following the news, Pham took to her X account to state that the CFTC “welcomes back Americans that want to trade efficiently and safely under the agency’s regulations, and opens up U.S. markets to the rest of the world.”

In all, the move largely gives foreign platforms a clear path to reconnect with U.S. markets, while letting American traders tap into deeper global liquidity under CFTC oversight.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
2025-08-26 17:17:34
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Blockchain News
Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters
2025-08-26 12:55:22
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-28 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,074,985,374,864
1.68
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
2025-08-26 17:17:34
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Blockchain News
Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters
2025-08-26 12:55:22
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-28 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-15 18:38:41
Altcoin News
Trump Media Reveals Truth Token and Wallet Plans in SEC Filing
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-04 07:58:35
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors