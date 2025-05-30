BTC $103,737.87 -1.88%
Trump Media Raises $2.44B to Launch Corporate Bitcoin Treasury – Is This the Future of Corporate Crypto?

Bitcoin Treasury Trump Media
By using institutional capital to amass one of the largest corporate Bitcoin reserves, Trump Media is challenging traditional treasury management norms while testing investor appetite for crypto-integrated business models in an era of regulatory transformation.
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Why Trust Cryptonews
Trump Media Raises $2.44B to Launch Corporate Bitcoin Treasury—Is This the Future of Corporate Crypto?

Key Takeaways:

  • Trump Media has raised $2.44 billion through a private placement involving common stock and convertible notes.
  • The company intends to build one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries among U.S. public firms.
  • The acquisition could place Trump Media among the top five global corporate BTC holders.

Trump Media & Technology Group has raised $2.44 billion in a private placement, confirming plans to launch one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries in the U.S.

The announcement, made on May 29, indicates a major shift in the company’s financial strategy as it turns to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

The deal was structured through the sale of common stock and convertible senior secured notes.

Approximately 55.9 million shares were sold at $25.72 each, alongside $1 billion in zero-coupon convertible notes due in 2028. The raise involved nearly 50 institutional investors.

Trump Media Raises $2.44B for Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

According to the company, net proceeds of around $2.32 billion will go toward acquiring Bitcoin and supporting general operations. Trump Media said the move is part of a broader plan to build out its Bitcoin treasury and enhance liquidity.

“Trump Media is focused on acquiring great assets, and this deal will give us the financial freedom to implement the rest of our strategies. It means the company will have more than $3 billion in liquid assets, and our shareholders will have exposure to Bitcoin,” said CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes.

While the company has not disclosed how much Bitcoin it plans to purchase, it confirmed that the digital assets will be held in custody by Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital, two U.S.-regulated crypto custodians.

The purchases will be added to Trump Media’s existing cash and investment holdings of $759 million, as reported at the end of Q1 2025.

Once completed, the purchases could position Trump Media among the top five public companies globally by Bitcoin holdings.

The move would put the firm in direct competition with others pursuing similar strategies, including Strategy, which currently holds over 580,000 BTC.

The decision marks one of the largest Bitcoin treasury moves by a public company to date. It comes amid renewed interest in institutional crypto exposure and corporate diversification into digital assets.

Nunes described the deal as a step toward financial independence and future growth. “The deal positions Trump Media for the kind of rapid expansion we’ve always envisioned,” he said. “We look forward to advancing even further throughout the America First economy.”

While the company hasn’t provided a timeline for the Bitcoin purchases, the new strategy represents a bold bet on crypto as a long-term store of value.

With billions in liquid assets and a stated commitment to digital assets, Trump Media is entering the corporate Bitcoin race in a big way.

TMTG Confirms Bitcoin Treasury Push, Finalizes ETF Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) formally announced the strategy during a crypto industry event in Las Vegas.

The event featured appearances by JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and crypto policy advocate David Sacks.

The capital raise marked one of the largest direct investments in Bitcoin by a media company to date.

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes described the move as a foundational shift, calling Bitcoin “an apex instrument of financial freedom.”

He stated the company would use Bitcoin for subscriptions, tokenization efforts, and broader fintech applications.

Trump Media also finalized an agreement with Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital to launch a suite of exchange-traded funds under the Truth.Fi brand.

The ETFs blend exposure to digital assets like Bitcoin and Cronos (CRO) with U.S.-focused sectors, including energy and infrastructure.

Distribution will be handled by Foris Capital US LLC, the broker-dealer arm of Crypto.com, with international expansion planned pending regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, May saw a wave of Bitcoin accumulation from institutions, including Strategy, Semler Scientific, and Japan’s MetaPlanet, indicating growing institutional demand for hard money assets over fiat.

Hassan Shittu
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
