Trump Coin Price Prediction: $500M Flood Suggests Political Catalyst Could Be Days Away

The TRUMP market has been deflated since the conclusion of the exclusive dinner for token holders on May 22.

Author Simon Chandler



Last updated: May 28, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Trump Coin (TRUMP) is trading at $12.48 today, holding relatively steady despite broader market weakness that’s seen most major tokens dip.

While TRUMP remains down 19% in the past week and 9% over the past month — and still 73% below its all-time high of $73.43 — recent developments suggest a potential reversal.

Trump Media’s alleged plan to raise $2.5 billion to stockpile Bitcoin (BTC) has reignited speculative interest, helping daily trading volumes climb back to $500 million.

If this momentum builds, the Trump Coin price could be preparing for a recovery — with analysts watching key levels in their latest Trump Coin price prediction.

TRUMP’s chart today indicates that the token may actually drop further in the next few days, before rebounding at some point next week.

Its indicators show a loss of momentum this week, with its 30-period average (orange) about to fall below the 200-period average (blue), forming a ‘death cross’ that can signal further losses or even a big dump.

Source: TradingView

At the same time, TRUMP’s relative strength index (purple) has fallen from nearly 70 last week to 40 today, and its trajectory is still downwards.

It will therefore be interesting to see whether its current support level (green) can prevent further losses in the near term, although a slight rise in trading volume today does appear to hold out hope of a quick turnaround.

Volume has risen just above $500 million, suggesting a lift in demand, potentially as insiders or other large traders buy more of the coin in anticipation of some positive Trump-related news.

However, to put things in some context, TRUMP’s trading volume was as high as $2.2 billion a week ago, as traders bought the coin ahead of the official dinner for token holders.

A $TRUMP whale made $1.4M on $moonpig with only $7,619, an 181x return!



On Apr 5, a whale created a new wallet "4ZYMAa" and spent $1M to buy $TRUMP.



Then on May 2, he spent 600 $TRUMP($7,619) to buy 16.44M $moonpig — now worth $1.4M.



2 hours ago, he sold all his $TRUMP for a… pic.twitter.com/fXK7vBc84Y — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 24, 2025

Now that this dinner has been and gone, the coin’s market has simmered down, with the news of the aforementioned Trump Media BTC reserve not really having a significant impact on the token’s price.

Yet this may change in the future, since as the gradual expansion of the Trump crypto empire may only be a good thing for the Trump Coin price.

The second half of the year could therefore be very bullish for TRUMP, which could reach $20 by Q3, and then $50 by Q4.

