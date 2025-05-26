Strategy Buys BTC: $427M Bitcoin Haul Pushes Holdings to Record 580K
Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) has deepened its already commanding position in the Bitcoin market, with a fresh purchase of 4,020 BTC for $427.1 million during the week of May 19–25.
The coins were acquired at an average price of $106,237 per coin as part of the company’s ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.
Strategy continues to lean heavily into its role as the world’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company, a designation it has embraced since pivoting away from its traditional software business.
The latest purchase pushes Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 580,250 BTC—acquired for approximately $40.61 billion at an average purchase price of $69,979 per Bitcoin.
Record Holdings, Solid Yield
As of May 25, 2025, Strategy reports a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 16.8%, further cementing its status as the leading corporate holder of the digital asset.
This outperformance relative to traditional assets supports Strategy’s thesis that Bitcoin remains the most robust long-term store of value in the modern financial system.
The company’s growing Bitcoin treasury is the result of its accumulation strategy fueled by both surplus cash flow and capital raised through equity offerings.
The most recent $427 million funding round allowed this latest acquisition, showing investors’ continued appetite to back Strategy’s Bitcoin-centric vision.
The Bitcoin Treasury Blueprint
Strategy’s founder and chairman, Michael Saylor, has long championed the role of bitcoin in corporate treasury management, frequently describing it as “digital gold with none of the drawbacks.”
By consistently executing this high-conviction strategy, Strategy has created a playbook for publicly traded companies looking for exposure to bitcoin without directly holding the asset.
Some critics have warned about the risks of overexposure to a single volatile asset. Strategy’s growing base of institutional investors and long-term BTC yield suggest that the market is still buying in—literally and figuratively.
Saylor’s Bitcoin Bet Could Make Strategy the Top Public Stock
A recent Financial Times documentary, Michael Saylor’s $40 Billion Bitcoin Bet, explores the bold vision behind Strategy’s approach. In the film, Jeff Walton, an analyst at Strategy, claims the company could eventually become the top publicly traded firm in the world, propelled by its singular focus on Bitcoin.
“Strategy holds more of the best asset and most pristine collateral on the planet than any other company, by multiples,” Walton said.
He argues that the firm’s massive exposure to Bitcoin—viewed by many as digital gold—gives it an unmatched strategic edge in a volatile macroeconomic environment.
