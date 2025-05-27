Trump Media Drops $2.5B Bombshell for Record Bitcoin Treasury Bid

Trump Media & Technology Group is raising $2.5 billion to amass one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries ever held by a public company, betting big on crypto through its Truth Social empire.

In a private placement offering, the firm said it is entering into subscription agreements with approximately 50 institutional investors, agreeing to issue $1.5 billion in common stock and $1 billion in 0.00% convertible senior secured notes.

The deal is expected to close around May 29, 2025, subject to standard conditions.

Bitcoin as a Tool of Financial Sovereignty

In a statement, Trump Media’s CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes described Bitcoin as “an apex instrument of financial freedom,” adding that the firm’s first major acquisition—Bitcoin—represents a foundational shift.

“This investment will help defend our Company against harassment and discrimination by financial institutions, which plague many Americans and U.S. firms,” said Nunes.

He explained that there are plans to use Bitcoin across the company for subscription payments, tokenization initiatives, and broader fintech development.

The company also plans to transform into a holding company by acquiring additional revenue-generating assets that align with its political and economic ideology.

Institutional Support and Crypto Infrastructure Partners

The $2.5 billion transaction was supported by a consortium of financial institutions and advisers. Yorkville Securities and Clear Street LLC acted as co-lead placement agents, with BTIG, LLC and Cohen & Company Capital Markets participating as co-placement agents.

Cantor Fitzgerald served as the financial adviser to the company. Legal counsel was provided by Nelson Mullins for Trump Media and Reed Smith LLP for the placement agents.

For crypto custody, Trump Media has enlisted Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital to ensure secure, institutional-grade handling of its forthcoming Bitcoin assets.

As of Q1 2025, the company reported $759 million in cash and short-term investments, which will now be bolstered by its digital asset holdings.

Trump’s Truth+ Considers Adding Crypto Wallet and Token

In April, it emerged that Trump Media is considering launching a utility token and a digital wallet to expand its streaming platform.

The potential move was revealed in a letter sent to shareholders by CEO and chairman Devin Nunes ahead of the company’s annual shareholder meeting. According to Nunes, the proposed utility token would be part of a rewards program and could initially be used to pay for subscriptions to Truth+.

President’s Activity Sparks Ethics Concerns

Trump has publicly supported the expansion of crypto access and has pledged to make the United States a leading center for digital assets. Recently, he hosted a private dinner for investors in his personal meme coin project at his golf club.

The planned capital raise places Trump Media in a position to act not just as a participant in crypto markets but as a large holder of digital assets under the direction of the president’s family.

A group of Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs held a press conference recently to denounce what they described as a scheme by President Donald Trump to sell influence through cryptocurrency, specifically his $TRUMP meme coin.