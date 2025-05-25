BTC $110,251.98 1.05%
ETH $2,699.69 6.19%
SOL $178.93 2.52%
PEPE $0.000014 2.49%
SHIB $0.000014 2.22%
DOGE $0.22 2.19%
XRP $2.34 1.40%
ETH Gas (gwei) 5.18
Cryptonews Altcoin News

South Korea’s Biggest Party Urges ‘Expedited KRW Stablecoin Rollout’

South Korea Stablecoin
Failing to act now will allow Washington to corner the world’s stablecoin and future payment markets, says lawmaker
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
South Korea’s Biggest Party Urges ‘Expedited KRW Stablecoin Rollout’

Lawmakers close to Lee Jae-myung, the frontrunner in the South Korean presidential elections, have called for Seoul to steal a march on Washington by fast-tracking the rollout of a KRW stablecoin.

The South Korean media outlet Edaily quoted Min Byoung-dug, a lawmaker for the Democratic Party and the chairman of the party’s Digital Asset Committee, as stating that stablecoins could soon become an industry on an equal footing with AI or semiconductors. Min said:

“South Korean is an internet powerhouse. We need to take the lead in institutionalizing stablecoins before US dollar-based stablecoins become firmly established. That is the only way we can secure a sure position in the global battle for stablecoin hegemony.”

The Democratic Party lawmaker Min Byoung-dug.
The Democratic Party lawmaker Min Byoung-dug. (Source: EDaily Issue Maker/YouTube/Screenshot)

KRW Stablecoin Rollout: The Time Is Now

Min added that he thought the potential for stablecoin adoption in the payments space was “limitless.” He explained:

“We should not just sit back and watch it grow into a powerful new future industry on the scale of AI or semiconductors.”

Min is a close Lee ally and an open advocate of crypto regulation reform. He has also previously called for tax parity between South Korean stock traders and crypto investors.

Lee has repeatedly promised to launch a state-backed KRW stablecoin in response to the rapid rise of USD-pegged coins like USDT and USD Coin (USDC).

The frontrunner, who leads his closest rival Kim Moon-soo (People Power Party) in the polls by almost 10%, has called for Seoul to “enter the stablecoin market quickly.”

Latest poll has Lee on 46.6%, Kim on 37.6%, and Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok on 10.4%.

Lee has warned that delaying the launch of such a coin could lead to further capital flight from the country.

Min echoed Lee’s calls, telling EDaily that Seoul “must expedite the institutionalization of stablecoins.”

He explained that South Korea “should not fall behind as the use of stablecoins rapidly increases, particularly in the United States.”

USDT, USDC Dominance

Min noted the fact that USDT and USDC “account for 90% of the stablecoin market in the United States.”

He also claimed that USD-pegged coins “are already being used in some parts of Korea, such as Dongdaemun Market, where many foreign payments are made.”

A graph showing the makeup of USDC’s reserves.
Source: Dune

Min’s comments about Dongdaegmun Market, Seoul’s biggest clothing and textiles market, may be seen as contentious.

Posters on popular South Korean crypto forums last year claimed that “mass USDT adoption” was underway at Dongdaemun, with Chinese buyers particularly keen on the coin.

However, Dongaemun traders have told both Cryptonews.com and South Korean media outlets that cash, not crypto, is still king at the market.

Regardless, Min said that rapid adoption at home and overseas means Seoul risks being left out in the cold.

He said that if USDT and USDC continue to gain popularity worldwide, the space a won-based stablecoin could fill “will inevitably diminish.”

Could Lawmakers Act Before June 3 Elections?

Min claimed that a won-based stablecoin could gain global attention and drive up global demand for won-related assets, such as the government bonds underpinning a KRW stablecoin.

The lawmaker said that fans of South Korean webtoons (web-based comics) could be among the first overseas users. Readers may use a won-based stablecoin to buy webtoons, Min said.

Min added that he is already pushing for the National Assembly to approve stablecoin legislation.

The DP has a large majority in the house going into the elections. And with the nation essentially rudderless following the impeachment earlier this year of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, the party may yet decide to push ahead with such a bill before the June 3 elections.

Min has already unveiled a private member’s bill named the Basic Act on Digital Assets, prepared with the aid of industry experts.

The lawmaker said of the draft law: “I plan to submit the bill to the National Assembly after another review.”

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Tether
USDT
$1.0007
0.03 %
Tether
USDC
USDC
$0.9999
0.06 %
USDC
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,605,169,509,621
3.46
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Bitstamp Staking Launches in UK, Offering 3.1% ETH Rewards – What’s the Risk?
2025-05-27 16:42:54
Blockchain News
Blockchain.com Launches African Push in Nigeria, Ghana—Is Africa Crypto’s Next Frontier?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-27 16:39:13
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors