Russian Economist: BTC Will Hit $120k-$130k Again Before End of Year

Altcoins could also ‘recoup most of their losses,’ expert claims – but warns everything depends on Xi-Trump showdown
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018.

Last updated: 
A Russian economist claims that Bitcoin (BTC) prices will rise up to the $120k to $130k levels again before the end of 2025.

In an interview with the Russian news outlet Lenta.ru, the economist and political analyst Taisiya Veprentseva, of the Delomant Group, predicted ongoing “tension” to grip the markets in the coming weeks.

BTC $120k-$130k: Gradual Recovery Depends on Washington-Beijing Relations

The Russian economist said that fear of a coming trade war has forced some less investors to abandon “risky” assets like Bitcoin. Veprentseva explained:

“The market will remain nervous in the coming weeks. After such a sharp decline, some participants will begin to cautiously return to their positions, hoping for a rebound. However, large funds and traders will prefer to wait for clarification on tariffs and to see China’s response. So any rally is unlikely to be rapid. Overall, the market will be driven by the news, not by fundamental factors.”

A graph showing Bitcoin (BTC) prices over the past month.
Bitcoin (BTC) prices over the past month. (Source: CoinGecko)

BTC prices rose above the $126k mark earlier this month. But they have since tumbled below the $110k threshold, before making a modest recovery.

Most analysts say that renewed economic tensions between the United States and China spooked some investors into a crash-like sell-off.

The sentiment swept through most of the crypto market over the weekend. This was particularly acute on October 10-11, with market capitalization shrinking by approximately $300 billion by some calculations.

What About Short-term Bitcoin Prices?

In the interim, Veprentseva opined, Bitcoin will “likely remain stuck between $100k and $115k,” while “periodically testing both extremes.”

The expert said that her $120k-$130k predictions would hinge largely on the geopolitical situation.

If Washington and Beijing begin negotiations, she explained, some investors will “quickly return to risky assets, including cryptocurrencies.” Veprentseva said:

“Bitcoin could rise back to $120k to $130k by the end of the year, and altcoins could recoup most of their losses.”

However, she added a warning, claiming that further drops could be in store if US President Donald Trump persists with trade war-like “rhetoric.”

The fear of China responding with more countermeasures could lead the market “to hover on the brink of panic,” she said. Veprentseva added:

“In that case, crypto will remain under pressure, and another round of sell-offs is possible at any moment. This will be especially true if US stock indices fall.”

Experts have warned that Trump’s talk of launching sanctions against China could lead to “historic” crashes in both the stock and the crypto markets.

Veprentseva also made predictions about the Toncoin (TON) token. She said that TON “could recover to $2.50–$3 if Telegram does not experience any further technical glitches and confirms the stability of its services.”

Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo.
