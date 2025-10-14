Solmate Buys $50M in Discounted SOL from Solana Foundation as Ark Invest Takes 11.5% Stake

Solmate Infrastructure buys $50M SOL at 15% discount from Solana Foundation as Ark Invest discloses 11.5% stake with corporate treasuries holding $4B across 16 institutions controlling 2.75% of supply.

Solmate Infrastructure announced a $50 million purchase of SOL tokens at a 15% discount during what the company described as the “worst liquidation event” in crypto history.

The acquisition, made by the NASDAQ-listed company formerly known as Brera Holdings, will power Solmate’s bare metal infrastructure operations in the United Arab Emirates.

Simultaneously, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest disclosed an 11.5% ownership stake in Solmate Infrastructure through a Schedule 13G filing dated September 30, 2025, building on its earlier participation in the company’s oversubscribed PIPE financing round.

The dual announcements come as institutional confidence in both Solana as an ecosystem and infrastructure-focused strategies within the crypto market is increasing.

Solmate Doubles Down on SOL Amid Market Turbulence

Solmate executed the purchase pursuant to a strategic agreement with the Solana Foundation, seizing what the company sees as a historically low market price for SOL.

The discounted entry price is major for corporate treasury strategies, which typically rely on consistent accumulation across market cycles to maximize long-term returns per share.

Additionally, as part of the deal, the Solana Foundation secured the right to nominate up to two directors to Solmate Infrastructure’s Board.

The purchased SOL will power Solmate’s Solana infrastructure and make it a key part of the UAE’s digital transformation agenda, according to the company’s announcement.

Marco Santori, CEO of Solmate, stated in the company’s release that they “bought the dip.”

He added that the company’s “infrastructure-first strategy” will keep them “at the forefront of innovation in the Solana ecosystem, and ahead of mere treasury companies that solely rely on financial engineering to drive growth.”

Meanwhile, Ark Invest’s 11.5% stake builds on the expansion of its exposure to Solmate following initial $300 million investments made through the company’s private placement round earlier this year.

Ark previously purchased 6,500,001 shares in Solmate’s oversubscribed PIPE financing round, which was seen as the first-ever investment by a regulated American ETF into a crypto infrastructure PIPE.

The firm has since disclosed additional share purchases totaling 779,619 shares, building up on what Solmate sees as continued conviction in both the Solana ecosystem and the company’s value proposition.

How Solana Treasury Companies Are Reshaping Institutional Strategy

Solmate’s investment comes as part of a broader institutional interest in Solana-based treasury vehicles, a space that has expanded rapidly in recent months, just like other major altcoins.

Recent reports have shown corporate treasuries holding Solana to have crossed the $4 billion mark, with 16 institutions now holding a combined 15.83 million SOL, representing 2.75% of the token’s circulating supply.

Forward Industries leads with more than 6.8 million SOL, valued at $1.61 billion, while companies such as Sharps Technology, DeFi Development Corp., and Upexi each hold approximately 2 million SOL, worth over $400 million each.

In September, Galaxy Digital also amassed 6.5 million SOL valued at $1.55 billion over five days, making it one of the most active corporate buyers.

Additionally, Helius Solana Company is also considering acquiring at least 5% of Solana, equivalent to more than $6 billion, once it meets market capitalization and regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, Solana generated $2.85 billion in annual revenue between October 2024 and September 2025, with the bulk of that income coming from trading platforms, which accounted for $1.12 billion, or roughly 39% of total revenue.

The revenue growth has now outpaced Ethereum’s early trajectory by more than 30 times. Five years after launch, Ethereum had generated under $10 million per month, while Solana now consistently produces between $200 million and $250 million.

Adding to an increasingly bullish sentiment regarding SOL price trajectory, market speculation is building around potential spot Solana ETF approvals expected this month.

With applications pending from Fidelity, VanEck, Grayscale, and others awaiting SEC decisions coming, analysts see this month as a “big” one for Solana.