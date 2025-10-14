BTC $110,324.04 -3.43%
ETH $3,909.42 -4.37%
SOL $191.79 -0.26%
PEPE $0.0000071 -4.51%
SHIB $0.000010 -4.39%
DOGE $0.19 -4.79%
XRP $2.42 -5.77%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Solana to Develop Korean Won-Pegged Stablecoins Via Partnership

Solana South Korea Stablecoins
The collaboration designs structures where a KRW stablecoin is not only issued but also verified, controlled, and fit for institutional use.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Solana Wavebridge

Solana Foundation has partnered with Korean blockchain infrastructure company Wavebridge to build a “compliance-ready” KRW-pegged stablecoin.

The partners signed an MoU on Tuesday, to create institutional-grade tokenization products. Besides, the aim is to make stablecoins adopted within regulated financial markets.

Jongwook Oh, CEO of Wavebridge, said that the collaboration designs structures where a KRW stablecoin is not only issued but also verified, controlled, and fit for institutional use.

“By building on Solana, we aim to establish an infrastructure that even regulated financial institutions can rely on.”

KRW-Pegged Stablecoin Tokenization

Per the agreement, Solana and Wavebridge will develop a tokenization engine to manage the issuance, verification, and compliance procedures for Korean won stablecoins.

Besides, the partners will run programs or major banks on on-chain settlement, remittances, and tokenized deposits, the official release noted.

Wavebridge will provide regulated infrastructure and lead in regulatory coordination, compliance, and qualified investor onboarding.

“Combining Wavebridge’s regulatory expertise with Solana’s global ecosystem enables new real-world use cases for stablecoins and MMF tokenization,” said Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation.

KRW Stablecoins Gain Momentum

South Korea is gearing up to introduce a regulatory framework for won-backed stablecoins, with its financial regulator set to introduce legislation this month.

Last month, South Korean digital asset custodian BDACS launched the first Korean won–backed stablecoin dubbed KRW1 on the Avalanche blockchain. Every KRW1 is backed 1:1 with won held in escrow at Woori Bank, the company said at the time.

The move comes at a time when stablecoins are grabbing millions of users’ attention and are clearly seen as the future.

As reported, stablecoin giant Tether is also reportedly planning meetings with a range of domestic fintech companies, including the neobank Toss.

Features
Kostya Kudo: What We Know About Crypto Trader’s Suicide
2025-10-13 07:26:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 08:21:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-14 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,974,574,157,645
-9.33
Trending Crypto
Features
Kostya Kudo: What We Know About Crypto Trader’s Suicide
2025-10-13 07:26:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 08:21:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-14 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETFs Bleed $755M as Post-Wipeout Fear Grips Traders
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-14 10:33:35
Blockchain News
Citibank to Launch Crypto Custody Services in 2026 After 3 Years of Preparation
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-14 09:16:16
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors