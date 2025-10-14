Altcoin Season Watch – MYX Pumps, Bittensor Clings to Gains, Solana Loads the Spring

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 14, 2025

Altcoin season does not move uniformly. Some tokens advance on fresh participation while others offer quieter signs that shape positioning. Reading the tape means weighing price against depth, flow, and the kinds of trades that show up when liquidity rotates.

Today’s mix captures that split. MYX is firm and trending higher. Bittensor adds a small gain that still matters for the AI set. Solana barely moves in price, yet volume climbs by about 12%, a sign that larger transactions are being executed without forcing the print.

MYX Finance (MYX): Bid Returns With Active Two-Way Flow

MYX is currently trading near $3.35, up by 15% in 24 hours. Data shows higher turnover across major pairs and steady interest in perpetuals. That combination usually supports the kind of stair-step action visible this week.

Analysts point to two immediate drivers. First, the ongoing debate around recent airdrop allocations has kept MYX on screens. Scrutiny invites trading on both sides, which deepens books and invites mean reversion setups around headlines. Second, listings and fresh pairs have widened access, making it easier for momentum and liquidity seekers to participate.

The structure of the move matters. Orderly pullbacks rather than disorderly gaps have followed breaks through recent intraday highs.

Funding has stayed close to neutral during most sessions, a sign that spot demand is participating rather than only leveraging. Traders will watch whether open interest can rise alongside spot volume without pushing funding out of balance. If that holds, MYX can keep its place in rotation.

Bittensor (TAO): Steady Gain With Useful Readings For The AI Basket

Bittensor is now trading around $441, up 8% in the last 24 hours. Reports describe mixed action across AI and compute tokens, which matches TAO’s restrained day. Even so, TAO continues to hold levels reclaimed last week, preserving the option for another attempt if category flow improves.

Bittensor Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Desk analysis focuses on two markers. One is whether open interest can build while funding stays contained, which would suggest cash buyers are returning rather than a one-sided chase.

The other is the supply calendar that traders have monitored through recent sessions. When markets price those dates efficiently, smaller daily gains can still indicate constructive positioning. For now, the signal is patience, not urgency.

Solana (SOL): Flat Price With Rising Turnover

Solana shows little price change, yet the 24-hour volume is up by about 9%. That split often appears when participants rebalance across majors and mid-caps without seeking a breakout. Execution is happening, only not at levels that shift the close.

Analysis points to several plausible sources. Dealers hedge exposure as funding normalizes. Programmatic strategies rotate between spot and perpetuals as spreads invite basis trades. Liquidity providers adjust inventories as memecoins and DeFi pools on Solana stay active. Any one of these can pull volume higher while price stays anchored.

For traders tracking altcoin season, this still matters. A flat tape with growing activity can precede a move once flows skew in one direction. It also suggests that depth is healthy, which is a prerequisite for sustained rallies when risk appetite improves.

Altcoin Season Read

MYX carries the day with a cleaner advance built on active two-way flow and expanding access. Bittensor contributes a small gain that keeps the AI set engaged and offers a read on positioning rather than euphoria. Solana’s higher volume without price expansion points to steady participation and resilient books.

The near-term checklist is straightforward. For MYX, watch open interest, funding, and whether spot volume keeps pace. For TAO, track the hold above recent support and the behavior of the AI basket as a whole. For SOL, monitor spreads, depth, and whether the next burst of activity tilts net long or net short. If these markers hold, this rotation of altcoin season can persist even when only one of the three is green.