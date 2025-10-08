BTC $123,040.45 -1.23%
ETH $4,503.92 -4.43%
SOL $222.47 -3.48%
PEPE $0.0000093 -6.51%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.11%
DOGE $0.25 -4.32%
XRP $2.88 -3.15%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Solana Pulls $2.85B in Annual Revenue, Outpacing Ethereum’s Early Growth by 30x

Blockchain Ethereum Solana
The bulk of that income was fueled by trading platforms, which accounted for $1.12 billion, or roughly 39% of total revenue.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Solana Pulls $2.85B in Annual Revenue, Outpacing Ethereum’s Early Growth by 30x

Solana has posted $2.85 billion in annual revenue, cementing its position as the fastest-growing blockchain of the year, according to a new report from Swiss asset manager 21Shares.

Key Takeaways:

  • Solana generated $2.85 billion in annual revenue, with trading platforms contributing nearly 40% of the total.
  • The network peaked at $616 million in January during the memecoin boom, maintaining strong monthly revenues afterward.
  • Solana’s growth now outpaces Ethereum’s early performance by over 30x, fueled by high activity, efficiency, and institutional adoption.

The bulk of that income was fueled by trading platforms, which accounted for $1.12 billion, or roughly 39% of total revenue.

Solana’s Revenue Peaked at $616M Amid January’s Memecoin Frenzy

Between October 2024 and September 2025, Solana averaged around $240 million in monthly revenue, peaking at $616 million in January during the memecoin mania driven by tokens such as Official Trump (TRUMP).

Even after the hype faded, monthly figures remained steady between $150 million and $250 million, levels unseen by any blockchain at a similar stage of development.

Validator fees across Solana’s ecosystem, spanning DeFi protocols, memecoins, AI applications, decentralized exchanges, and launchpads, continue to fuel the network’s financial strength.

Trading apps like Photon and Axiom led the charge, cementing Solana’s dominance as the leading high-performance blockchain for on-chain markets.

According to 21Shares, Solana’s revenue growth outpaces Ethereum’s early trajectory by more than 30 times.

Five years after launch, Ethereum generated under $10 million per month, while Solana now produces between $200 million and $250 million consistently.

The report attributes this to Solana’s low-cost, high-throughput design, which supports over 1.2 to 1.5 million daily active addresses, roughly triple Ethereum’s early user base.

The report also highlighted the rise of “Solana treasury companies,” public firms holding SOL as part of their corporate balance sheets.

Nearly $4 billion worth of SOL is now held by 18 tracked entities, including Forward Industries and Sharps Technology.

Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings recently rebranded to Solmate after raising $300 million to build a Solana-focused treasury and infrastructure platform.

Meanwhile, market speculation is building around the potential approval of spot Solana ETFs. Applications from Fidelity, VanEck, Grayscale, and others await US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decisions, now delayed by the government shutdown.

On prediction market Polymarket, traders are betting with 99% confidence that a Solana ETF will be approved before the end of the year.

Bitwise CIO: Solana Will Be Wall Street’s Go-To Network for Stablecoins

As reported, Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan believes Solana is positioning itself as the blockchain of choice for Wall Street as institutions look for scalable infrastructure to power the next phase of digital finance.

“I think Solana is the new Wall Street,” he said, citing its performance and technical capabilities as key factors drawing institutional attention.

According to Hougan, financial institutions are starting to take tokenization and stablecoins seriously, viewing them as transformative technologies that will reshape everything from payments to capital markets.

“Really important people are saying that stablecoins will reinvent payments and tokenization will reinvent stock, bond, commodity, and real estate markets,” he said.

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,504
4.43 %
Ethereum
Solana
SOL
$222.47
3.48 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,423,691,702,424
4.26
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Largest US Union Federation Opposes Crypto Bill, Says It Exposes Workers’ Retirement Funds to Risk
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-08 11:23:17
Press Releases
Tapzi Price Prediction: $0.33, $1 or Higher — Could TAPZI 100x by 2030?
2025-10-08 11:15:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors