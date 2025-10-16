Ripple’s $1B GTreasury Deal Targets Multi-Trillion Corporate Treasury Market

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Last updated: October 16, 2025

Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for enterprises, announced on Thursday its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, a global leader in treasury management systems.

The deal marks Ripple’s largest expansion to date, positioning the company to tap into the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market and connect with some of the world’s largest and most established businesses.

GTreasury brings over four decades of experience supporting treasury operations for leading global brands, providing solutions across liquidity, risk, and cash management.

Bridging Blockchain and Treasury Infrastructure

“For too long, money has been stuck in slow, outdated payment systems and infrastructure, causing unnecessary delays, high costs, and roadblocks to entering new markets—problems that blockchain technologies are ideally suited to solve,” said Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO.

He added that the combination of Ripple’s blockchain capabilities with GTreasury’s deep expertise in treasury operations creates a powerful foundation for global enterprises: “Together, we bring the best of both worlds, so treasury and finance teams can finally put their trapped capital to work, process payments instantly, and open up new growth opportunities.”

The acquisition shows Ripple’s intent to bridge traditional finance and digital asset ecosystems, allowing corporates to manage liquidity and payments in real time.

Real-Time Liquidity and Capital Efficiency

As the financial world accelerates toward tokenized assets and stablecoin adoption, Fortune 500 CFOs and treasurers are seeking infrastructure that can handle both fiat and digital assets at scale.

Through this acquisition, Ripple and GTreasury seek to empower clients to unlock idle capital by accessing the multitrillion-dollar global repo market via prime broker Hidden Road and move money instantly using Ripple’s cross-border blockchain network for real-time, 24/7/365 transactions at competitive rates.

“By joining Ripple, we are accelerating our vision from managing capital to activating it,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO of GTreasury. “The combination of our cash forecasting, risk management, and compliance foundation with Ripple’s speed, global network, and digital asset solutions creates an opportunity for treasurers to manage liquidity, payments, and risk in the new digital economy.”

A String of Strategic Acquisitions

GTreasury’s platform is recognized for its industry-leading risk management, FX, and compliance capabilities, meeting the highest regulatory standards.

The acquisition marks Ripple’s third major deal in 2025, following purchases of prime broker Hidden Road and stablecoin platform Rail. The spree shows Ripple’s financial strength and growing dominance in enterprise blockchain and digital asset infrastructure.

The GTreasury deal is expected to close in the coming months, pending regulatory approval.