BTC $113,007.48 0.56%
ETH $4,160.08 0.94%
SOL $206.61 -0.61%
PEPE $0.0000091 -0.81%
SHIB $0.000011 -1.00%
DOGE $0.22 -0.92%
XRP $2.84 -0.84%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Tokenized Funds Outpace Early ETF Growth, Standard Chartered-Backed Libeara Reports

DeFi Standard Chartered Tokenization
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Filecoin Foundation, Ava Labs, Native Cross-Chain Data Bridge

A new report, Real World Assets: A Practitioner’s Guide, co-authored by Libeara, a Standard Chartered Ventures–backed tokenization platform, highlights how tokenized assets are rapidly gaining traction in global markets.

The report states that tokenization is more than digitization: it involves creating programmable, composable assets that can settle instantly on global blockchain rails.

Unlike traditional financial infrastructure, where assets are siloed across custodians and clearinghouses, tokenized assets exist as bearer instruments that can be transferred, swapped, or integrated into smart contracts in real-time.

This composability allows new functions such as atomic swaps between tokenized Treasuries and stablecoins, or the use of tokenized loans as collateral within decentralized finance (DeFi) systems.

From Bitcoin to Stablecoins to Tokenized Funds

Libeara traces the evolution of tokenization through three phases. The first began with Bitcoin, which introduced digital scarcity but was too volatile to serve as a mainstream financial instrument.

The second came with Ethereum’s smart contracts, which created programmable finance but initially relied on unstable crypto-native collateral.

The third, starting around 2020, combined stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), extending programmable finance into the realm of Treasuries, money market funds (MMFs), and private credit.

This progression has laid the groundwork for institutional adoption. Stablecoins proved the viability of tokenized money, and tokenized RWAs are now connecting capital markets to blockchain infrastructure, with growing participation from established financial firms.

Market Growth and Structural Drivers

While still small relative to traditional markets, tokenized funds are expanding quickly. Tokenized Treasuries represent only a few billion dollars in assets under management compared to the $20 trillion Treasury market, but their growth curve mirrors the early trajectory of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

CoinShares notes that tokenized MMFs are scaling faster than ETFs did in their first decade, pointing to trillion-dollar potential in the years ahead.

The report identifies several factors driving adoption: the return of positive interest rates, the success of stablecoins, institutional experiments by firms such as Franklin Templeton and BlackRock, improvements in blockchain scalability, and clearer regulatory frameworks emerging in the U.S. and Asia. Together, these forces have made tokenization both technically feasible and commercially attractive.

Case Studies in Institutional Credibility

Examples from major asset managers underscore this momentum. Franklin Templeton’s OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, launched in 2018, demonstrated regulated tokenized funds could operate across multiple public blockchains.

BlackRock’s 2024 launch of the BUIDL fund on Ethereum further validated the market, attracting half a billion dollars in assets within months. Fidelity, WisdomTree, and Janus Henderson have since launched their own tokenized Treasury products.

Global ratings agencies such as S&P and Moody’s are now rating tokenized funds, with some products receiving investment-grade classifications.

According to Libeara, this institutional credibility marks a turning point, suggesting tokenized funds are positioned to follow — and potentially exceed — the growth trajectory of ETFs.

Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,062,231,230,860
-0.06
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
Government Shutdown Looms: Will Bitcoin Fall?
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-09-30 11:28:55
Press Releases
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can This Ethereum Meme Coin 100x Before the Next Bull Run?
2025-09-30 11:18:44
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors