Ripple, SBI Group to Roll Out RLUSD in Japan

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 22, 2025

Ripple, a leader in enterprise blockchain, has partnered with SBI Holdings and its subsidiary SBI VC Trade Co., Ltd. to distribute Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the agreement formalized through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), shows the companies’ long-standing collaboration in bringing digital assets into regulated financial ecosystems.

SBI VC Trade, a licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, will lead the rollout of RLUSD in the Japanese market, further strengthening the country’s role as a hub for blockchain adoption.

Stablecoin Market Poised for Growth

The stablecoin sector valued at nearly $300 billion today, is projected to grow into the trillions in the coming years. As stablecoins evolve from niche tools to mainstream financial instruments, the focus is shifting from speculative use to real-world utility and institutional adoption.

With this initiative, Ripple and SBI are positioning RLUSD to serve as a cornerstone for secure, transparent, and efficient digital payments.

The move shows a broader trend in which global financial institutions are increasingly embracing blockchain-powered solutions to enhance liquidity, speed, and cross-border accessibility.

RLUSD: Built for Compliance and Transparency

RLUSD is designed as an enterprise-grade stablecoin, fully backed by high-quality reserves such as U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and cash equivalents.

Ripple has also committed to monthly attestations by an independent accounting firm, ensuring transparency and trust for institutional and retail users alike.

This emphasis on compliance distinguishes RLUSD from other stablecoins in the market, offering the kind of security and regulatory clarity that financial institutions demand.

“The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins,” said SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo.

A Milestone for Ripple and SBI’s Collaboration

For Ripple and SBI, the distribution of RLUSD in Japan represents a continuation of a partnership rooted in trust and innovation.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, explains the rollout is about more than just technology—it’s about “building a trusted and compliant financial future.”

The collaboration aims to establish RLUSD as a standard for bridging traditional and decentralized finance while setting new benchmarks for stablecoin utility worldwide.

According to the companies, RLUSD will be made available to users in Japan during the first quarter of 2026, marking a significant step in the evolution of digital finance in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ripple Backs Gemini’s IPO Filing, RLUSD Option Included

Ripple has also emerged as a key backer of Gemini’s upcoming IPO, providing the exchange with a $75 million credit line that could expand to $150 million.

The deal also introduces Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD, as a borrowing option once the initial facility is tapped, according to the exchange’s SEC filing.

Gemini, which plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “GEMI”, disclosed the agreement as it filed for its long-anticipated public offering.



