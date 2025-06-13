BTC $105,471.74 -0.43%
Price Analysis

Ethereum Dips 9%, Yet BlackRock Bets $570M: $4K Rally Ahead?

Altcoin Blackrock ETH
Ethereum's supply on exchanges has dropped to an 8-year low as BlackRock buys $570 million worth of ETH, sparking speculation that this price dip could be a last chance to buy before ETH reaches $4,000.
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum

Ethereum ($ETH) plunged 9% Friday morning, wiping out $298 million from 80,000 traders. While panic selling dominated, smart money was buying the dip under $2,500. The crypto followed the market-wide crash, nosediving from $2,771 to $2,443 before finding footing near $2,509.

Trade war fears triggered the sell-off, but savvy investors viewed this as a discount window.

Source: CoinGlass

$35.22B Open Interest Explosion: BlackRock and Fresh Money Flood $ETH During Crash

Despite the sell-off, open interest (OI) in Ethereum has increased to $35.22 billion over the past 24 hours.

Major exchanges, including Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Binance, Gate, and Bitget, are witnessing the highest activity, averaging $4 billion worth of $ETH exposure each.

Source: CoinGlass

Fresh capital is flowing into the market as open interest rises. This suggests that the trend could continue. More traders are opening or growing their positions.

An Ethereum whale has just placed a substantial bet, taking a $16.6 million long position. This major move demonstrates strong bullish confidence in the altcoin, despite market fluctuations.

Institutional investors continue to buy Ethereum aggressively during the slump. They’re not backing down.

BlackRock, the world’s leading asset management firm with over $73 billion in cryptocurrency holdings, has maintained daily Ethereum purchases for over two weeks.

Over the past 14 days, the traditional finance giant has accumulated a total of $570 million in ETH.

According to data tracked by Arkham Intelligence, BlackRock now controls over 1.5 million $ETH, valued at $3.83 billion at current market prices.

Source: Arkham

In a parallel move, SharpLink Gaming recently acquired 176,271 $ETH for $463 million, establishing itself as the largest publicly traded holder of Ethereum.

Historic 29-Day Ethereum ETF Streak Breaks Records as DeFi Adoption Surges

Ethereum spot ETFs have recorded positive inflows for 29 consecutive days, marking the first time such a sustained streak has occurred since their launch.

With the SEC adopting a more favorable stance toward DeFi protocols and Ethereum serving as the primary infrastructure for decentralized finance applications, institutional adoption continues to accelerate.

Ethereum’s supply on exchanges has dropped to its lowest level in eight years. This shortage could drive prices higher rapidly. Many crypto investors believe these factors set ETH up to break $4,000 by late 2025.

CLS Global, a major market maker, is even more bullish. They’re eyeing $5,400 for Ethereum in the near term.

Their long-term projection anticipates $7,000 by 2027, representing a substantial upside from current levels.

$2,500 Test: Make-or-Break Level Decides $ETH’s Next Move

The Ethereum daily chart reveals that $ETH has been consolidating within a broad range between approximately $2,300 and $2,700, with current price action testing the lower boundary of this formation.

A major breakout occurred in late 2024, when $ETH surged from around $1,800 to nearly $2,900 before entering the current sideways consolidation phase.

The recent sell-off has pushed Ethereum back to test key support within this consolidation zone, specifically the $2,500-$2,550 area.

Source: Jeolix on TradingView

This level is key. If $ETH breaks below it decisively, the sideways trading could come to an end.

The price may then fall toward $2,300 or even test the $2,000 support level. However, if the current support holds strong, Ethereum could bounce back. In such a situation, the next targets would be $2,700-$2,800, the middle or top of its recent range.

Why Trust Cryptonews

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: A Break Above “$2,793” is the Launchpad to $4,000 ETH
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-06-12 23:01:00
Industry Talk
Ethereum Price Prediction: “You Haven’t Seen What ETH Can Do Yet” – Analyst Warns of Massive Incoming Bull Market 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-06-12 18:51:27
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
Read More
