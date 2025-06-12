Ethereum Price Prediction: A Break Above “$2,793” is the Launchpad to $4,000 ETH

Ethereum's averages have formed a golden cross on its one-day chart, suggesting that big things could be coming.

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 12, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Ethereum price has slipped to $2,732 today, mirroring a broader 4% market dip — but this could be the calm before a major breakout.

Despite the short-term pullback, ETH is still up 5% in a week and 10% in a month, with analysts eyeing a move above $2,793 as the breakout trigger that could open the floodgates for a new rally.

According to a new investor note from B2BINPAY’s analytics team, Ethereum has been quietly accumulating since May 10 — often a precursor to explosive moves.

Given such analysis, and given Ethereum’s enviably bullish fundamentals, the long-term Ethereum price prediction continues to look very bullish, particularly for the second half of the year.

Ethereum Price Prediction: A Break Above “$2,793” is the Launchpad to $4,000 ETH

While B2BINPAY’s analysts did acknowledge that ETH could slip to somewhere between $2,000 and $1,800 if it drops below $2,320, a look at its chart today would suggest that it’s likelier to continue rising in the near term.

Indeed, ETH’s one-day chart has just formed a hugely bullish golden cross, with its 30-day average (orange) rising above the 200-day (blue) for the first time since early November, when Donald Trump won the White House.

Source: TradingView

Golden crosses are often indicators of incoming breakouts, something which chimes with B2BINPAY’s analysis from yesterday.

Also bullish is the coin’s relative strength index (purple), which is in rising again after a dip below 50 a week ago, and which remains in a positive phase.

There are other encouraging signs with regards to Ethereum, with recent days witnessing some significant buys from whales, again supporting the idea that we’re in an accumulation phase.

In light of this, we really could see the Ethereum price climb to $3,000 at some point in July or August, with the rest of the year looking even more positive for the coin.

Assuming that global trade begins to calm down and improve (e.g. the US signing favorable trade deals with various economies), the crypto market will continue gaining.

And as one of the strongest alts in the market, ETH is likely to lead the market, especially when it remains in an arguably oversold position.

Indeed, it remains 44% down on its ATH of $4,878 (set in 2021), whereas BTC set its current ATH only 21 days ago (and is only 4% down from it).

Ethereum is on fire. Futures open interest just hit an all-time high of $20 BILLION, a massive vote of confidence.



This comes as $ETH has doubled in price since April, showcasing incredible market strength and momentum. pic.twitter.com/3N2bZAwsr5 — Lucky (@LLuciano_BTC) June 12, 2025

$4,000 is therefore a reasonable end-of-year target for Ethereum, with 2026 likely to be even better.

Next-Gen Altcoins Gaining Momentum – Solaxy (SOLX) Leads the Charge

As strong as ETH remains, the summer is likely to see many other coins doing well, with new tokens likely to post some of the best gains.

This includes presale coins, which in gathering momentum during their sales can often rally once they list for the first time.

While there are several interesting presale tokens available right now, probably the most interesting is Solaxy (SOLX), a layer-two project that has raised $48 million in its ICO.

With Solaxy, it's always a hole-in-one. 🛸🪐



48M Raised! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n882gUs8yT — SOLAXY (@SOLAXYTOKEN) June 12, 2025

This is a hugely impressive figure, and when combined with Solaxy’s growing community (e.g. 75,000+ followers on X), it suggests that Solaxy could be one of the biggest launches of the year.

Excitement surrounding the project stems from its plans to launch a layer-two network for Solana, enabling users of the latter’s ecosystem to enjoy lower fees and faster confirmation times.

It will also be rolling out its own DEX and launchpad soon after its mainnet goes live, aiming to become an important hub for DeFi and meme tokens.

And as its native coin, SOLX will be necessary to pay for transaction fees, while holders can also stake the token for a passive income.

This could result in huge demand for the token, with investors able to buy SOLX via its presale by going to the Solaxy website.

There are only 4 days left until the sale ends, at which point SOLX will list on numerous exchanges.