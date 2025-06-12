Ethereum Price Prediction: A Break Above “$2,793” is the Launchpad to $4,000 ETH
The Ethereum price has slipped to $2,732 today, mirroring a broader 4% market dip — but this could be the calm before a major breakout.
Despite the short-term pullback, ETH is still up 5% in a week and 10% in a month, with analysts eyeing a move above $2,793 as the breakout trigger that could open the floodgates for a new rally.
According to a new investor note from B2BINPAY’s analytics team, Ethereum has been quietly accumulating since May 10 — often a precursor to explosive moves.
Given such analysis, and given Ethereum’s enviably bullish fundamentals, the long-term Ethereum price prediction continues to look very bullish, particularly for the second half of the year.
While B2BINPAY’s analysts did acknowledge that ETH could slip to somewhere between $2,000 and $1,800 if it drops below $2,320, a look at its chart today would suggest that it’s likelier to continue rising in the near term.
Indeed, ETH’s one-day chart has just formed a hugely bullish golden cross, with its 30-day average (orange) rising above the 200-day (blue) for the first time since early November, when Donald Trump won the White House.
Golden crosses are often indicators of incoming breakouts, something which chimes with B2BINPAY’s analysis from yesterday.
Also bullish is the coin’s relative strength index (purple), which is in rising again after a dip below 50 a week ago, and which remains in a positive phase.
There are other encouraging signs with regards to Ethereum, with recent days witnessing some significant buys from whales, again supporting the idea that we’re in an accumulation phase.
In light of this, we really could see the Ethereum price climb to $3,000 at some point in July or August, with the rest of the year looking even more positive for the coin.
Assuming that global trade begins to calm down and improve (e.g. the US signing favorable trade deals with various economies), the crypto market will continue gaining.
And as one of the strongest alts in the market, ETH is likely to lead the market, especially when it remains in an arguably oversold position.
Indeed, it remains 44% down on its ATH of $4,878 (set in 2021), whereas BTC set its current ATH only 21 days ago (and is only 4% down from it).
$4,000 is therefore a reasonable end-of-year target for Ethereum, with 2026 likely to be even better.
Next-Gen Altcoins Gaining Momentum – Solaxy (SOLX) Leads the Charge
As strong as ETH remains, the summer is likely to see many other coins doing well, with new tokens likely to post some of the best gains.
This includes presale coins, which in gathering momentum during their sales can often rally once they list for the first time.
While there are several interesting presale tokens available right now, probably the most interesting is Solaxy (SOLX), a layer-two project that has raised $48 million in its ICO.
This is a hugely impressive figure, and when combined with Solaxy’s growing community (e.g. 75,000+ followers on X), it suggests that Solaxy could be one of the biggest launches of the year.
Excitement surrounding the project stems from its plans to launch a layer-two network for Solana, enabling users of the latter’s ecosystem to enjoy lower fees and faster confirmation times.
It will also be rolling out its own DEX and launchpad soon after its mainnet goes live, aiming to become an important hub for DeFi and meme tokens.
And as its native coin, SOLX will be necessary to pay for transaction fees, while holders can also stake the token for a passive income.
This could result in huge demand for the token, with investors able to buy SOLX via its presale by going to the Solaxy website.
There are only 4 days left until the sale ends, at which point SOLX will list on numerous exchanges.
