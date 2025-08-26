Quant ($QNT) Climbs 1.4% as Fusion Devnet and Sibos 2025 Boost Adoption Outlook
Quant ($QNT) has been quietly strengthening its position in the blockchain ecosystem. Trading at $104.91 with a 1.4% gain in the past 24 hours, the project carries a market cap of $1.5 billion.
Recent technical updates, upcoming industry engagements, and new interoperability frameworks are shaping investor interest and institutional adoption prospects.
Quant Advances Fusion Devnet, Targets Banks with Interoperability Push
Quant recently confirmed the successful testing of its open-source connector specification, which is a technical update for its Fusion Devnet.
These connectors were developed for major blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Hedera, and Sui networks, allowing seamless integration with Quant’s unique Layer 2.5 architecture.
This architecture enables different blockchains to communicate and transact efficiently. The team is currently working on automating connector deployment within Fusion, which would streamline network expansion and user onboarding.
This advancement directly targets banks and large institutions, a core market for Quant.
Since $QNT tokens are required for both transaction fees and staking, institutional use could generate consistent buy pressure as organizations lock tokens to access the network. If adoption scales, this mechanism may gradually tighten supply while reinforcing $QNT’s long-term value.
Quant confirmed participation at Sibos 2025, where it will showcase its programmable settlement infrastructure to highlight how European banks can transition from legacy payment systems into tokenized markets.
Direct interaction with decision-makers as banks, payment providers, and regulators may significantly increase Quant’s chances of accelerating real-world adoption, especially for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and institutional digital assets.
On the product front, Quant has launched the Overledger Fusion, a framework designed to facilitate interoperable stablecoin issuance across blockchains.
CEO Gilbert Verdian emphasized that the rollout will be phased, starting with foundational infrastructure that ensures secure asset movement before expanding into advanced applications. This phased approach reflects Quant’s strategy of building trust with institutions, focusing first on reliability before scaling features.
Looking ahead, the launch of the Fusion Mainnet will be pivotal. It aims to support cross-chain transactions with real-world assets while introducing $QNT staking through the Trusted Node Program.
Staking rewards will incentivize users to secure the network, while a reduced circulating supply could positively impact token valuation. However, competition from interoperability leaders like Polkadot and Cosmos could present challenges.
$QNT Attempts Recovery, But Bears Still Lurk Near Key Resistance Levels
After hitting a local low around $100, $QNT is attempting a rebound, closing near $104.68 on the 4-hour chart.
The bounce comes amid modest signs of accumulation pressure, but the rally is not yet convincing—especially as price action approaches a band of moving average resistances and struggles to build sustainable momentum.
The 20, 50, and 100-period SMAs are closely stacked overhead at $105.34, $105.92, and $108.81, respectively.
This tight cluster of moving averages forms a technical ceiling that $QNT must decisively clear to signal a meaningful trend reversal. Their current downward slope indicates that $QNT remains in a broader bearish regime, and any break above these levels will require a strong impulse—likely through volume expansion and buyer dominance.
From a lower timeframe volume footprint (15-min), the recovery push was met with mixed absorption.
While several clusters saw aggressive buyers stepping in above 104.80, sellers consistently countered with sizable ask pressure, particularly at $105.00 and $105.20.
Most recent deltas showed little net advantage to either side, but total volume has been thinning, suggesting a wait-and-see mode among market participants.
This hesitation is echoed in the derivatives landscape.
According to Coinglass data, 24-hour volume dropped sharply by over 33%, and open interest dipped slightly (-1.57%) to $26.27M, indicating a lack of new capital commitment.
The long/short ratio remains close to neutral at 0.96, while the funding rate is just above zero, neither strongly favoring bulls nor bears. What’s notable, however, is that top trader positioning on Binance shows a tilt toward longs, perhaps anticipating continuation if price manages to clear the $106–$108 band.
For now, momentum indicators like RSI (47.99) and MACD (still below the zero line) reflect a market that’s trying to lift itself but hasn’t yet flipped the structure. A close above the 100-SMA would add conviction, but unless volume re-accelerates and the footprint shows persistent bid aggression, $QNT remains at risk of another rejection from the moving average cluster.
