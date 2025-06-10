Staked Ethereum Hits All-Time High as Institutions Quietly Accumulate — Will It Fuel the Next ETH Rally?

The move coincides with ETH reclaiming a 12-day high of $2,700, sparking renewed interest in the network's fundamentals.

Key Takeaways: ETH staking hit a record high of 34.65 million, locking nearly 29% of supply.

BlackRock’s ETH Trust saw 23 straight days of inflows, signaling strong institutional demand.

ETH price surged to a 12-day high but faces resistance at $2,700 amid signs of momentum exhaustion.

Ethereum staking has reached a new milestone, as the total amount of ETH locked on the Beacon Chain climbed to an all-time high of 34.65 million on Sunday.

According to Beaconcha.in, staking levels had hovered above 33 million ETH for much of the past year but began to rise again in early June.

BlackRock’s ETH Trust Sees 23-Day Inflow Streak

The uptick comes amid growing institutional interest. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has now recorded 23 consecutive trading days without an outflow, signaling sustained demand.

Meanwhile, the prospect of spot Ether ETFs incorporating staking components is gaining traction.

ICYMI: Over $20 billion worth of ETH is staked via @LidoFinance. pic.twitter.com/ZKKq8FKJYZ — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) June 9, 2025

A recent filing from REX Shares suggests that ETF products tied to staked ETH could enter the market within weeks, depending on regulatory approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Data from Dune Analytics and Ultrasound.Money corroborates the surge, with figures between 34.7 and 34.8 million ETH staked, amounting to nearly 29% of the total circulating supply.

Higher staking levels are typically viewed as a signal of long-term conviction.

Rather than selling, holders are opting to lock in yield, tightening liquid supply and potentially setting the stage for upward price pressure.

Ethereum Hits Highest Level Since May

ETH has gained over 8% in the past 24 hours, hitting its highest level since late May.

As of now, Ethereum is trading at $2,673 after retreating slightly from an intraday high of $2,707.

The short-term trend remains bullish, though momentum is showing early signs of exhaustion across key indicators.

On the 2-hour chart, ETH tested resistance near $2,700 for the fourth time this month, failing to break above convincingly.

The RSI is hovering near overbought levels (69), suggesting buyers may be running out of steam. MACD remains bullish but is flattening, which could hint at a near-term slowdown.

Zooming into the 30-minute timeframe, ETH touched the upper Bollinger Band at $2,742 before pulling back. RSI briefly crossed 72, signaling short-term overheating.

However, bullish MACD crossover remains intact, and price is holding above the mid-band near $2,673, offering a key support level.

On the 1-minute chart, a sharper pullback was observed, with RSI dropping below 30, indicating a brief oversold condition. MACD also flipped bearish, reflecting short-term profit-taking after the recent surge.

In summary, ETH’s bullish structure remains intact, but traders should monitor the $2,700 resistance and $2,660 support.

A breakout above $2,707 could trigger the next leg higher, while failure to hold above $2,660 may invite deeper consolidation.

With ETH staking at record levels and institutional inflows holding firm, attention now turns to whether the current rally can sustain — or if further catalysts are needed to break past resistance and retest higher ground.