Ethereum Price Prediction: “You Haven’t Seen What ETH Can Do Yet” – Analyst Warns of Massive Incoming Bull Market

Several monthly Ethereum indicators are reaching levels “never seen before” in crypto history, setting the stage for one of the strongest altcoin rallies in years.

Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 12, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto analyst Kev is sounding the alarm—in a good way.

He believes the Ethereum price is about to remind everyone why it leads altcoin seasons, warning that “we haven’t seen what Ethereum is capable of in this cycle” yet.

In a Jun 9 Podcast, the analyst likened the monthly trend reversal observed since the mid-April market bottom to those that preceded historic rallies in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Calling the current setup the “most textbook example yet,” Kev suggests ETH could be entering a 4–12 month window of sustained upside, placing it among the best cryptos to buy now.

ETH / USD 1-month chart, historic bottom pattern. Source: TradingView, BITSTAMP.

Monthly Indicators Reach Levels “Never Seen Before”

The bullish case for ETH extends beyond historical patterns into technical momentum, with indicators flashing signals “never seen before” in what could be a precursor to a bottom.

Kevin highlights that buyers have yet to reach a point of exhaustion this cycle. The RSI remains well below the overbought 70 threshold, currently at 52.

A sign he believes indicates untapped upside, with the 2017 and 2020 bull cycles topping in the 80-90 range. “The real party starts when we break 70, and we’re not even close yet,” he said.

The analyst also points to the whale money flow indicator, which is rebounding from one of its most oversold points in history—a pattern that previously aligned with long-term trend reversals.

More so, Ethereum’s monthly stochastic RSI is in the midst of a sharp V-shaped recovery, signaling what Kevin called “aggressive, aggressive strength.”

The analyst claims an Ethereum breakout as the key needed to push the next altcoin season, pointing to the impending breakout of an ascending triangle targeting a $6 trillion market cap on the altcoin chart.

Totals 2 1-day chart, ascending triangle. Source: YouTube, Kev Capital TA.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Is an ETH Breakout Near?

Looking at the Ethereum price chart, momentum does appear to be building towards a breakout with a huge symmetrical triangle forming since the 2020 bull market high now coming into focus.

ETH / USDT 1-week chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.

The Weekly RSI has adopted a sharp uptrend after battling to hold the neutral line, currently at 56—an early indicator of a longer-term uptrend taking root as buy pressure returns.

Supporting this, the MACD line continues to widen above the signal line following a recent golden cross, reinforcing the shift toward bullish market control.

The 20EMA has formed reliable short-term support, acting as a launchpad for higher price action over the past month—adding weight to the idea of a new uptrend.

If momentum holds, Ethereum could climb 40% to retest the triangle’s upper boundary around $3,880.

A confirmed breakout above this level could set the stage for a powerful continuation toward the 1.618 Fibonacci extension target at $7,335—a potential 165% gain from current prices.

In the near term, traders should monitor the immediate stubborn resistance zone around $2280. A rejection here could delay the breakout and bring a temporary cooling period.

Bitcoin Could Have the Edge, With Some Help

Those who jumped to Ethereum over the leading crypto may be forced to reconsider as the Bitcoin ecosystem finally addresses its biggest limitation: scalability.

Slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability have held it back from competing with the Ethereum and Solana networks—until now.

And this shift starts with Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Bitcoin’s first real-time Layer 2 that brings Solana-level speed and smart contracts directly to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale website.

Powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and anchored by a decentralized Canonical Bridge, it enables fast, cheap, and composable dApps—all while staying secured by Bitcoin.

With over $1.1 million in its second presale week, investors are already rallying behind $HYPER, potentially credited to its huge 648% APY on staking that rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram, or join the presale on the Bitcoin Hyper website.