BTC $110,381.34 0.96%
ETH $4,396.24 -0.81%
SOL $203.38 1.29%
PEPE $0.0000096 -1.05%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.87%
DOGE $0.21 -1.77%
XRP $2.81 0.17%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

David Bailey Says Bitcoin Needs to Slay ‘Two Massive Whales’ Before Hitting $150K – Who Are They?

Bitcoin Bitcoin Whale
David Bailey says Bitcoin needs to slay two massive whales before hitting $150K as mystery holders execute $2.7B and $4B liquidations suppressing price momentum.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Bitcoin CEO and Trump crypto policy adviser David Bailey claims two massive whales are preventing Bitcoin from reaching $150,000, with one down and another halfway eliminated.

The cryptic reference points to large-scale Bitcoin holders who executed multi-billion-dollar sales, creating downward pressure that has kept prices below Bailey’s ambitious target, despite the momentum of institutional adoption.

Bailey responded to community speculation by confirming the whales operated at specific price levels, with “one for 80k bitcoin and the other for 120k bitcoin.”

Market analysis suggests one whale executed approximately $2.7 billion in BTC sales on August 24, while another early investor rotated roughly $4 billion worth of Bitcoin into Ethereum since late August.

Mystery Whales Execute Massive Bitcoin Liquidations

Speculation centers on two anonymous large-scale Bitcoin holders whose selling activity has suppressed price momentum throughout the current cycle.

The first whale reportedly completed massive liquidations worth $2.7 billion in a single day, while the second continues rotating substantial Bitcoin positions into alternative cryptocurrencies.

Bailey previously declared Bitcoin would experience no bear market for several years, citing massive institutional adoption from sovereigns, banks, insurers, corporations, and pension funds.

His no-bear-market thesis contradicted traditional four-year cycle analysis, arguing the market hadn’t captured even 0.01% of its total addressable market.

Corporate Bitcoin holdings have surged to over $400 billion across nearly 312 entities, with public companies accounting for over 50% of institutional reserves.

David Bailey Says Bitcoin Needs to Slay 'Two Massive Whales' Before Hitting $150K - Who Are They?
Source: Bitcoin Treasuries

MicroStrategy leads with over 632,457 BTC, followed by MARA Holdings with more than 50,639 BTC; yet, Bitcoin struggled to stay above its $124,000 all-time high reached on August 13.

The whale selling pressure coincided with technical deterioration, including bearish divergences across multiple timeframes and a double-top pattern with a neckline around $112,000.

On Aug 29, Bitcoin broke below the key $110,000 support zone, extending drawdowns over 13% from peak levels and raising concerns about deeper corrections.

Early Bitcoin holders began rotating assets into Ethereum positions, with one whale moving 400 BTC, worth approximately $45.5 million, into leveraged ETH positions.

Another holder sold 24,000 BTC within hours, contributing to institutional portfolio rebalancing away from Bitcoin concentration.

Bitcoin Faces Technical Breakdown Amid Institutional Rotation

Bitcoin closed August at $109,000, marking a 6% monthly decline during what historically represents the cryptocurrency’s weakest-performing period.

September typically delivers average losses of 3.77% during bull market years, earning the nickname “Rektember” among traders facing additional seasonal headwinds.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their first weekly outflows since June, with $126.64 million in net redemptions snapping a six-week streak of consistent inflows.

August delivered $751.1 million in total outflows compared with $6 billion in inflows during July.

Ethereum ETFs significantly outperformed Bitcoin products, attracting nearly $4 billion in inflows in August, while Bitcoin funds recorded $622.5 million in net outflows.

The divergence coincided with ETH’s relative price strength, erasing year-to-date underperformance against Bitcoin with 13.8% gains.

Technical indicators are presenting concerning signals for potential Bitcoin recovery attempts.

David Bailey Says Bitcoin Needs to Slay 'Two Massive Whales' Before Hitting $150K - Who Are They?
Source: TradingView

The 50-day exponential moving average at $114,000 now acts as strong resistance, while momentum indicators, including MACD, turned negative with bearish crossovers across multiple timeframes.

Bitfinex analysis identifies the current Short-Term Holder Realized Price at $108,900 as a key pivot, with sustained trading below this level likely fueling additional downside toward the $93,000-$95,000 cyclical floor zone.

David Bailey Says Bitcoin Needs to Slay 'Two Massive Whales' Before Hitting $150K - Who Are They?
Source: Bitfinex

Exchange order flow metrics indicate neutralized spot sentiment, reinforcing views that buyers await stronger catalysts.

CryptoQuant’s Bull Score Index reached 40, transitioning to the “Getting Bearish” phase as retail trader sentiment reached extreme bearish levels following drops below $113,000.

However, institutional accumulation persists despite retail liquidations, as some investors sell while others buy the dip.

Multiple analysts maintain longer-term bullish targets despite technical deterioration.

VanEck has recently reaffirmed its $180,000 year-end target, citing the massive institutional adoption that has slowed down but is expected to pick up again.

Similarly, in July, Arthur Hayes projected $250,000 for Bitcoin and $10,000 for Ethereum by the end of 2025, citing the Trump administration’s economic policies and credit-heavy strategies.

Most recently, Eric Trump reinforced his ultra-bullish sentiment at Bitcoin 2025 Asia, reaffirming his $1 million Bitcoin prediction based on surging demand from governments, corporations, and wealthy families.

Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,011,684,834,224
-1.85
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Eric Trump to Attend Japanese Metaplanet Meeting – Here’s What to Expect
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-01 04:10:55
Press Releases
Siton Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Application, XRP Powers BTC Mining Machines
2025-08-31 11:45:00
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors