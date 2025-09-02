Bitcoin ETPs Now Hold Over 1.47 Million BTC, 7% of Total Supply

The lion’s share sits with U.S.-based ETFs, which collectively hold more than 1.29 million BTC across 11 funds.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 2, 2025

Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) have amassed over 1.47 million BTC, accounting for roughly 7% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed 21 million supply.

Key Takeaways: Bitcoin ETPs now hold over 1.47 million BTC, with U.S. funds leading the accumulation.

Recent outflows and whale activity suggest investors are rotating into Ethereum ahead of expected ETF developments.

Analysts expect a slow, long-term climb for Bitcoin, with possible short-term volatility around Fed policy moves.

The lion’s share sits with U.S.-based ETFs, which collectively hold more than 1.29 million BTC across 11 funds, according to fresh data shared by HODL15Capital.

Leading the pack is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), which holds just under 199,500 BTC.

Global Bitcoin ETPs Add 170,000 BTC in 2025, Worth $18.7 Billion

Since the start of the year, global Bitcoin ETPs have added more than 170,000 BTC to their books, equivalent to around $18.7 billion.

However, that growth appears to be losing steam. CoinShares data for August shows global Bitcoin ETPs experienced net outflows of $301 million, while Ethereum funds attracted inflows of $3.95 billion during the same period.

🌎 AUGUST Global Bitcoin ETF update 👇 pic.twitter.com/6VkRsTmOU2 — HODL15Capital 🇺🇸 (@HODL15Capital) September 2, 2025

Investor sentiment has tilted away from Bitcoin in recent weeks, with several large holders shifting capital into Ether.

On Monday, one prominent whale swapped 4,000 BTC for nearly 97,000 ETH, bringing their Ether holdings to an estimated $3.8 billion.

Arkham Intelligence reported that nine whales collectively rotated $456 million from BTC into ETH, likely locking in profits ahead of a seasonal slowdown.

The shift comes at a time when September, historically one of Bitcoin’s weakest months, is underway.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been trending upward, and attention is growing around upcoming ETF decisions involving Solana and XRP.

Some observers see the current Bitcoin lull as part of a longer, grinding climb. Analyst PlanC suggested the path to $1 million may not come through explosive rallies but rather a “boring and underwhelming” seven-year slog.

Delphi Digital, meanwhile, warned that a Fed rate cut could prompt a short-term spike followed by a steep correction—unless price action remains subdued heading into the decision.

How will rate cuts affect BTC?



• 2019 established a 'sell the news' precedent for rate cuts.

• Last year, ETF inflows fueled a sustained rally after rate cuts.

• This makes the upcoming rate cut a conditional setup rather than a straightforward catalyst.



Read more here. 👇 https://t.co/7ihEcWKYFc pic.twitter.com/s7h2R1iTcO — Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) September 1, 2025

SEC is Reviewing 92 Crypto ETF Applications

As reported, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.

A detailed spreadsheet published on August 28 shows most of these filings, especially those linked to Solana, XRP, and Litecoin, are facing final decisions by October.

The wave of new applications reflects growing interest in altcoin-focused ETFs and could spark fresh capital inflows into the crypto market.

Solana and XRP are leading the ETF race, with eight and seven pending applications respectively. These altcoins now rank as the most targeted crypto investments after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The overall count of pending applications has climbed rapidly, from 72 in April to 92 in August, marking a significant uptick in institutional interest and regulatory engagement.

As reported, digital asset investment products bounced back last week, drawing in $2.48 billion in inflows after a brief period of outflows.

The surge pushed August’s total inflows to $4.37 billion, bringing the year-to-date figure to $35.5 billion.