BTC $108,628.53 -0.02%
ETH $4,453.17 1.42%
SOL $203.73 0.52%
PEPE $0.0000099 -0.53%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.10%
DOGE $0.21 0.63%
XRP $2.82 0.42%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Eric Trump Doubles Down: ‘No Question’ Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million

Adoption Bitcoin Eric Trump
During the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong on Friday, he said there is “no question” BTC will hit $1 million in the coming years.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Eric Trump Doubles Down: ‘No Question’ Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million

Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin (ABTC) and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, reaffirmed his ultra-bullish stance on Bitcoin.

Key Takeaways:

  • Eric Trump reiterated his $1 million Bitcoin prediction, citing rising demand from governments and major institutions.
  • His mining firm, American Bitcoin (ABTC), is set to go public via a reverse merger with Gryphon Digital Mining in September.
  • Despite long-term optimism, Bitcoin has dropped 13% from its all-time high and is trading below key technical support.

During the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong on Friday, he said there is “no question” BTC will hit $1 million in the coming years.

Trump Cites Global Demand as Fuel for Bitcoin’s Rise

Speaking to a packed audience, Trump pointed to surging demand from governments, major corporations, and wealthy families as key drivers behind his conviction.

“Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always said Bitcoin is going to hit $1 million. There’s no question.”

Trump had previously made the same $1 million prediction in December 2024. This time, he emphasized that institutional adoption is just beginning and current holders are still early.

“The vast majority of people still haven’t caught on to the future of finance,” he noted.

His comments come amid rising momentum for ABTC, the mining firm he co-founded.

In August, shareholders of Gryphon Digital Mining approved a reverse merger with ABTC. The newly merged entity will begin trading under the ABTC ticker on Nasdaq in September.

Originally revealed in May, the deal allows American Bitcoin, launched by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump earlier this year, to enter public markets without a separate IPO, using Gryphon’s Nasdaq listing as a vehicle.

Since the merger announcement, Gryphon’s stock has surged over 230%, including a 42% rally on Thursday ahead of the listing.

The company is now seen as a direct play on Trump’s growing influence in the digital asset space.

American Bitcoin has positioned itself as a pure-play mining venture focused on Bitcoin accumulation.

It has disclosed 215 BTC in holdings, though third-party data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET suggests its reserves could approach 1,941 BTC.

Despite the optimism, Bitcoin has seen short-term price weakness, slipping nearly 13% from its all-time high of $124,500 on August 14.

The asset is now trading below its 50-day exponential moving average, a key technical level often watched by traders.

$1M Bitcoin in 2026 Would Signal US Economic Crisis

As reported, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has pushed back on predictions that Bitcoin could hit $1 million in the near term, warning that such a move would likely reflect a collapse in the US economy rather than a crypto success story.

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast recently.

“I’d rather have a lower Bitcoin price in a more stable United States than the opposite.”

Novogratz explained that extreme currency devaluations often fuel demand for alternative safe havens, and Bitcoin, often dubbed digital gold, becomes a hedge against economic turmoil.

However, he cautioned that such conditions would come at the expense of civil society.

Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures.

The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.

Ethereum News
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?
2025-08-28 18:21:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Officially Launched, Gemini Supports Findmining XRP Contracts
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-31 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,985,376,998,685
-4.44
Trending Crypto
Ethereum News
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?
2025-08-28 18:21:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Officially Launched, Gemini Supports Findmining XRP Contracts
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-31 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Siton Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Application, XRP Powers BTC Mining Machines
2025-08-31 11:45:00
Press Releases
XRP’s Market Cap Surpasses BlackRock: SAVVY MINING Opens a New Channel for XRP Holders
2025-08-31 11:30:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors