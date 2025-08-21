BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
ETH $4,282.78 0.44%
SOL $185.02 1.07%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.97%
SHIB $0.000012 0.36%
DOGE $0.21 1.06%
XRP $2.90 -0.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.86
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Ancient Bitcoin Whale Swaps Over 400 BTC to ETH on Hyperliquid

Bitcoin Ethereum Whale
An early Bitcoin whale has resurfaced with major moves, shifting hundreds of millions in crypto between Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Swaps Over 400 BTC to ETH on Hyperliquid

An early Bitcoin whale has resurfaced with major moves, shifting hundreds of millions in crypto between Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Key Takeaways:

  • A dormant Bitcoin whale shifted over $90M in BTC, selling on Hyperliquid and rotating into Ethereum.
  • The whale opened massive leveraged long positions worth $295M across four wallets.
  • This comes as Ethereum faces $678M in ETF outflows and sharp price volatility near $4,000.

According to data from Onchain Lens, a wallet that withdrew 14,837 BTC ($94.9 million) seven years ago recently deposited 660 BTC into decentralized exchange Hyperliquid over the past 20 hours.

The whale sold a large portion and later opened leveraged long positions in Ethereum.

Whale Shifts $45.5M in BTC to ETH on Hyperliquid

Fresh activity shows an additional 400 BTC ($45.5 million) was deposited into Hyperliquid, with the funds swapped for ETH on the spot market.

The whale then bridged the ETH back to the Ethereum mainnet, consolidating a holding of 11,744 ETH worth $50.6 million.

Onchain data reveals even larger bets in play. The whale opened long positions totaling 68,130 ETH ($295 million) across four different wallets, using 3x and 10x leverage.

Screenshots shared by Onchain Lens show open positions valued between $90 million and $99 million each.

The renewed activity underscores a broader shift in whale behavior this cycle, with some long-term Bitcoin holders rotating into Ethereum as ETH’s market momentum accelerates.

Ethereum recently surged alongside Bitcoin, attracting attention from whales seeking higher upside potential in leveraged derivatives markets.

As reported, Ethereum tumbled to $4,063 on Wednesday after a wave of forced liquidations and heavy selling by ETF giants BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale, who collectively dumped over $422 million worth of ETH in just 24 hours.

The move has shaken investor confidence and sparked debate over whether Ethereum’s 200% rally in recent months has finally run out of steam.

Data from SoSoValue shows the withdrawals marked the third consecutive day of ETF outflows, totaling $678 million over three sessions.

Fidelity led with $156 million in redemptions, followed by Grayscale with $122 million, while Bitwise, VanEck, and Franklin Templeton posted smaller but notable sell-offs.

Although ETH briefly recovered to around $4,223 after testing the $4,063 level, pressure remains high.

Ethereum Investors to Shift Back to Bitcoin as ETH Soars

As reported, Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow has suggested that Ethereum’s latest rally could be setting up a reversal, with capital eventually flowing back into Bitcoin.

Mow, CEO of Bitcoin adoption firm Jan3, claimed that many long-term ETH holders, particularly early insiders from the ICO era, already own significant amounts of Bitcoin.

According to him, these investors are rotating BTC into ETH to “pump it on new narratives” such as the emergence of Ethereum treasury companies.

Once prices rise sufficiently, he predicts they will sell their ETH, leaving “new generational bagholders,” and move the profits back into Bitcoin. “No one wants ETH in the long run,” he said.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,059,183,824,958
-3.75
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Brazil Debates Massive $19B Strategic Bitcoin Reserve — Will It Challenge Dollar Dominance?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-21 14:45:52
Features
Jackson Hole Summit Will Be Crucial Test for Bitcoin
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-21 14:40:19
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors