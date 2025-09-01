BTC $109,214.15 0.44%
ETH $4,394.82 -1.94%
SOL $200.22 -1.88%
PEPE $0.0000096 -2.43%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.34%
DOGE $0.21 -1.31%
XRP $2.77 -1.62%
ETH Gas (gwei) 9.16
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Crypto Investment Products See $2.48B Weekly Inflows, Pushing August Total to $4.37B

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Inflows
The surge pushed August’s total inflows to $4.37 billion, bringing the year-to-date figure to $35.5 billion.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Crypto Investment Products See $2.48B Weekly Inflows, Pushing August Total to $4.37B

Digital asset investment products bounced back last week, drawing in $2.48 billion in inflows after a brief period of outflows.

Key Takeaways:

  • Digital asset products saw $2.48B in weekly inflows, pushing August’s total to $4.37B.
  • Ethereum led the charge with $1.4B in inflows, while Bitcoin saw continued outflows.
  • Altcoins like Solana and XRP gained momentum on optimism around potential U.S. ETF launches.

The surge pushed August’s total inflows to $4.37 billion, bringing the year-to-date figure to $35.5 billion, according to a Monday report by CoinShares.

Crypto Inflows Cool as Core PCE Data Dampens Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Despite the strong showing, momentum slowed on Friday after the release of Core PCE inflation data, which tempered hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, showed a 2.9% annualized rise in July, the highest since February.

The news, coupled with recent price pressure across crypto markets, caused a dip in sentiment and trimmed total assets under management by 10% to $219 billion.

The United States remained the clear leader, accounting for $2.29 billion of last week’s inflows. Switzerland, Germany, and Canada also posted gains of $109.4 million, $69.9 million, and $41.1 million, respectively.

Analysts suggest the Friday pullback likely reflects profit-taking rather than a broader shift in investor sentiment.

Ethereum continued to outperform its peers, attracting $1.4 billion in inflows last week alone. For the month of August, Ethereum has pulled in nearly $4 billion, while Bitcoin posted outflows of $301 million.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Solana and XRP gained further traction on expectations surrounding potential U.S.-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Solana recorded $177 million in inflows, while XRP followed with $134 million.

The latest figures show renewed appetite for digital assets, particularly among investors looking for alternatives to Bitcoin and betting on future ETF approvals.

SEC is Reviewing 92 Crypto ETF Applications

As reported, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.

A detailed spreadsheet published on August 28 shows most of these filings, especially those linked to Solana, XRP, and Litecoin, are facing final decisions by October.

The wave of new applications reflects growing interest in altcoin-focused ETFs and could spark fresh capital inflows into the crypto market.

Solana and XRP are leading the ETF race, with eight and seven pending applications respectively. These altcoins now rank as the most targeted crypto investments after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The overall count of pending applications has climbed rapidly, from 72 in April to 92 in August, marking a significant uptick in institutional interest and regulatory engagement.

Big names like Grayscale and 21Shares are among the applicants. Grayscale is aiming to convert five of its crypto trusts, including those for Dogecoin and Avalanche, into ETFs.

Meanwhile, 21Shares has filed to launch a spot SEI ETF. The SEC has also clarified that liquid staking does not fall under its direct oversight, offering new possibilities for Ethereum staking ETF proposals currently in the pipeline.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Eric Trump Doubles Down: ‘No Question’ Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million
2025-08-31 10:19:00
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,214
0.44 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,978,567,761,687
-2.63
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Eric Trump Doubles Down: ‘No Question’ Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million
2025-08-31 10:19:00
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
99% Back Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade to Slash Transaction Finality to 150ms
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-01 15:12:39
Altcoin News
Crypto Investment Products See $2.48B Weekly Inflows, Pushing August Total to $4.37B
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-01 15:11:07
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors