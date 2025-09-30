Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 September – XRP, Aster, Cardano

With altcoin ETFs now having a much higher chance of approval, here's the very bullish crypto price prediction for XRP, ADA and ASTER.

The market has extended its recovery today, with the crypto price prediction for XRP, Aster, and Cardano improving as investors gradually regain confidence.

While these three tokens have actually taken hits today, the combination of their oversold technicals and the market’s recovering momentum should prime them for big rallies soon.

We predict their future paths in this article, unpacking their indicators while also explaining why their fundamentals set them up nicely for some big gains in the coming weeks.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Oversold Altcoin Ready to Break ATH on Back of Strong Fundamentals

XRP has suffered a 1% decline in the past 24 hours, with its drop to $2.86 also marking a 5% decline in the last 14 days.

Despite these dips, XRP remains in a very strong position, having risen by 340% in the past year.

And if we look at its chart, we see that it may have bottomed out after two months of stop-start declines.

Its relative strength index (yellow) has risen close to 50 again after dropping below 40 a few days ago, and this indicator has remained in a weak position for too long now.

Source: TradingView

We could say something similar about XRP’s MACD (orange, blue), which is still in a negative position, and which therefore should be coming up – along with the coin’s price – soon.

More fundamentally, there’s every reason to be bullish about XRP, which could enjoy a massive boost in the next few weeks, as upwards of ten XRP ETFs begin launching.

At the same time, Ripple itself is growing aggressively, having signed numerous partnerships, made acquisitions, and expanded into new territories.

This expansion will increase adoption of and demand for XRP, which could set a new ATH (currently $3.65) by November or December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Aster ($ASTER) – High-Momentum DEX Token Preparing for Another Breakout

One of the newest coins in the top 100, ASTER has plunged by 7% in the past 24 hours, to $1.79.

This price represents a 25.5% decline in relation to its ATH of $2.41, which it set last week.

However, ASTER is also up by 1,700% over its lowest-recorded price (by CoinGecko) of $0.09971, underlining its credentials as one of the most exciting new alts in the market.

It’s the native token of decentralized exchange Aster, which runs on BNB Chain and which already has a total value locked of $2.26 billion.

Its fall today is arguably a necessary correction en route to longer-term gains, with its indicators moving in oversold positions that will eventually demand a rebound.

Source: TradingView

Also bullish is the fact that Aster’s price has been forming a pennant ever since reaching an all-time high earlier in September.

As such, it’s getting very close to a big move, which its recent history of falls should mean will be a big rally.

It could potentially reach $2 in the next few weeks, before climbing above $3 in December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – Grayscale ETF Now Has ‘100% Chance of Approval’

ADA has fallen to $0.7878 today, marking a 4.5% drop in a week and a 9.5% decline in the past fortnight.

Cardano is also down by 4.5% in the last 30 days, yet as with the other tokens in this article its falls mean that it’s now overdue a significant rebound.

There are also fundamental reasons to expect ADA to do well very soon, with Grayscale still waiting on the potential approval of its ADA ETF.

Bloomberg analysts have now given this and other altcoin ETFs a 100% chance of approval, and if it does go live, it will result in a big influx of money into ADA.

Such an influx is also likely to boost the growth of Cardano’s ecosystem, which remains in the top 20 in terms of TVL.

It continues to undergo development and expansion, yet institutional money could help it grow exponentially, in turn boosting the crypto price prediction for ADA.

Source: TradingView

The coin’s indicators remain in an oversold position, while also showing that the token could be very close to bottoming out.

Its MACD has flattened out after falling into a negative position over the past few days, while it also seems the RSI has halted a recent decline.

As such, we may be close to a big rally for ADA, which could rise above $1 before October is done, and then pass $3 in December.

