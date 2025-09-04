BTC $110,475.52 -0.39%
Altcoin News

Ripple Expands Dollar-Backed Stablecoin RLUSD to Africa via New Partnerships

Ripple RLUSD Stablecoin
Launched in late 2024, RLUSD has surpassed $700 million in supply on Ethereum and the XRP Ledger.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Ripple Expands Dollar-Backed Stablecoin RLUSD to Africa via New Partnerships

Ripple has extended the reach of its US dollar-backed stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), into Africa, forming new partnerships with fintech platforms Chipper Cash, VALR, and Yellow Card.

Key Takeaways:

  • Ripple has partnered with Chipper Cash, VALR, and Yellow Card to bring RLUSD to institutional users across Africa.
  • RLUSD is built for enterprise use cases, including remittances, treasury management, and tokenized asset trading.
  • The stablecoin is also being tested in climate insurance pilots in Kenya, linking payouts to real-world weather data.

The move opens regulated access to a stable digital dollar for institutional users across the continent, where demand for reliable cross-border payment infrastructure continues to grow, Ripple said in a Thursday blog post.

Launched in late 2024, RLUSD is issued by a New York trust company regulated by the state’s Department of Financial Services and has surpassed $700 million in supply on Ethereum and the XRP Ledger.

RLUSD Stablecoin Targets Remittances, Treasury, and Tokenized Asset Trading

The stablecoin is designed to serve enterprise-grade use cases such as remittances, treasury operations, and tokenized asset trading.

Ripple’s expansion comes as stablecoins gain traction as a faster, lower-cost alternative to traditional payment systems in regions with limited access to banking infrastructure.

In markets across Africa, stablecoins like USDT are already used for savings and international transfers. RLUSD’s arrival provides a regulated option tailored to institutions, with compliance built into its structure.

“RLUSD is uniquely positioned to drive institutional use of blockchain technology across Africa and broader global markets,” said Chipper Cash CEO Ham Serunjogi.

VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani emphasized the demand for high-quality digital assets, while Yellow Card’s Chris Maurice highlighted the need for reliable stablecoins in cross-border payments and treasury management.

Beyond payments, RLUSD is also playing a role in real-world use cases. In Kenya, Mercy Corps Ventures is piloting the stablecoin in climate risk insurance programs.

In one initiative, RLUSD is held in escrow and released automatically when satellite data detects drought conditions.

Another pilot provides rainfall insurance, with funds disbursed in the event of extreme weather.

Ripple’s strategic push into Africa reflects a broader aim to position RLUSD as a preferred stablecoin for regulated institutions globally.

With additional listings across major exchanges like Bitstamp, Kraken, and Gemini, RLUSD is becoming increasingly accessible for enterprises seeking compliance-grade infrastructure for digital assets.

Stablecoins Find Momentum Globally

Globally, stablecoin regulation is accelerating. In the US, President Donald Trump signed the first federal stablecoin bill on July 18, calling it a “giant step” toward securing American dominance in global finance and crypto technology.

As reported, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations.

In July, CEO Devin McGranahan outlined how stablecoins could streamline cross-border transfers, improve currency conversion in underserved markets, and provide financial tools for populations grappling with unstable local currencies.

Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future.

Altcoin News
Ripple Expands Dollar-Backed Stablecoin RLUSD to Africa via New Partnerships
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-04 06:38:13
Ethereum News
Bitmine Stacks Fresh $358M Worth ETH From Galaxy, FalconX – ETH Supply Squeeze Incoming?
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-04 05:27:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
